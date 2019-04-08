Hyundai Motor showcases ‘style set free’ concept at Milan Design Week 2019

Once a simple means of transport to get from one place to another, the concept of a vehicle is rapidly changing by intertwining the boundaries between our lives and automobiles. At Milan Design Week, under the banner ‘STYLE SET FREE,’ Hyundai will highlight its innovative vision for how vehicles will become individual living spaces.

At Milan Design Week, Hyundai presents a personal, interactive multi-sensory exhibition of light, colour, form, sound and material. Hyundai offers a future-oriented customer experience vision that enables people to create their own life space inside their vehicles, thanks to upgradeable products and services. After all, we personalise our living spaces with various gadgets and technologies. Soon, we will personalise our vehicles too.

With STYLE SET FREE, Hyundai demonstrates the need to create the “perfect space.” The question of what form it will take is left to people to decide using their preference.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is the “Sculpture,” an artful interpretation of STYLE SET FREE. The constantly-changing, creative and gripping mapping installation illustrates three key interior elements of Hyundai’s new brand experience: Colour & Light, Material and Shape & Sound.

Each of these elements is brought to life by high-quality, digitally animated graphics in a twelve-minute visual display, as well as a series of interactive installations.

For the first time in Milan, the company also introduces a guided audio service at http://hyundai.guide, which is an online docent program for the exhibition. http://hyundai.guide will be featured at future Hyundai events.

“‘STYLE SET FREE’ by Hyundai aims to provide a unique in-car experience that no other automakers have offered so far, but one that customers have been looking for,” said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. “The exhibition will introduce upcoming changes in mobility to a wider audience.”

In addition, Hyundai hosts a panel discussion with influential experts in the field of design.

On April 9, Hyundai organises a panel discussion on creating quality connections through design at Milan Design Week, collaborating with global media brand Monocle. The panellists include Monocle’s editor-in-chief Tyler Brûlé, landscape architect and urbanist Winy Maas, world-renowned lifestyle and trend specialist Li Edelkoort and car designer SangYup Lee.

Hyundai Motor Company participates in this year’s Milan Design Week from April 9-14 at Opificio 31.

SOURCE: Hyundai