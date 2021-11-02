Hyundai Motor Group hosts ZER01NE DAY 2021, a playground for creative and innovative talent

ZER01NE DAY 2021 to include various creative content from collaboration between Hyundai Motor Group and contributors from a variety of areas

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced ZER01NE DAY 2021, a virtual event that will run Nov. 5-14 on its official website.

ZER01NE DAY 2021’s playground theme encourages people from art, technology and business fields to bring unfettered creativity to the exploration of ideas about future mobility, mobility x player, new learning and hyper-connectivity as the subjects.

ZER01NE DAY 2021 starts with the exhibitions and videos that will be released on Nov. 5, followed by a series of performances and panel discussions to be released in order during the event period. All content will be available on the website from the released date, even after the event.

ZER01NE 2021 is a byproduct of the ART x TECH x BIZ Convergence Project, returning after a pandemic-imposed break in 2020. Previous ZER01NE DAY events in 2018 and 2019 were held offline, but the ongoing pandemic requires this year’s event to be online only.

ZER01NE is a platform where diverse creative talents, such as artists, architects, designers, engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs, can work with start-ups and companies to answer questions about societal issues and life.

The Group plans to recruit ZER01NE creators for the upcoming event in 2022. Regardless of nationality, creators aged 19 or older and staying in Korea during a project period can apply for the next event. Detailed recruitment guidelines and supporting materials are available on the ZER01NE website.

SOURCE: Hyundai