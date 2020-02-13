Honda to begin sales of all-new Fit in Japan

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will begin sales of the all-new Fit on February 14, 2020 at dealerships across Japan.

Based on the outstanding performance and functionality established by successive generations of Fit, the all-new Fit offers the“four dimensions of comfort” which is a value that cannot be expressed numerically.

The all-new Fit comes in five different types to accommodate various lifestyles.

The e:HEV*1 version of the all-new Fit is equipped with Honda’s 2-motor hybrid system which drives the vehicle with an electric motor in virtually all situations of everyday driving and realizes a fuel-efficient and smooth ride.

The all-new Fit is equipped with a further enhanced Honda SENSING®*2 advanced safety and driver-assistive system and Honda CONNECT, the new-generation connected car technology.

Sales plan (in Japan, monthly): 10,000 units

The Honda Fit defied common perceptions about compact cars when it was first introduced in 2001, with key features including a spacious cabin that embodied Honda’s longstanding M/M concept*3, versatile seat arrangements and outstanding fuel economy, and it became one of the models that represent the Honda brand.

Since then, the second- and third-generation models, launched in 2007 and 2013, continued evolving while maintaining the original design philosophy, and Fit is still growing as a global model now being sold all around the world.

While inheriting outstanding performance built up by previous generations of Fit and high functionality, including an overwhelmingly spacious cabin and excellent utility, which are beyond what people expect of compact cars, this 4th-generation all-new Fit was developed anew as a model which will further satisfy its customers.

In the pursuit of the true needs and desires of customers, the development team arrived at customers’ latent needs for relaxation and a therapeutic effect while they are traveling by car. The team identified “comfort” which fulfills such needs as a new value proposition of Fit and embodied it by incorporating ingenious technologies unique only to Honda.

SOURCE: Honda