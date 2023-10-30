Honda: Production, sales and export Results for September, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of September 2023.

World Production

September
2023		YOYSep. 2022Apr.- Sep.
2023		YOY
Japan61,515124.2%49,524318,525111.4%
Outside of Japan312,188106.5%293,1221,658,046105.5%
Total373,703109.1%342,6461,976,571106.4%

Production in Main Regions

North America133,510113.2%117,957780,279133.0%
USA86,619100.1%86,562511,420123.4%
Asia172,137100.8%170,740836,86488.1%
China119,30597.5%122,310585,37884.3%

September 2023

  • Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Production outside Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 months
  • Worldwide production: 1st YOY increase in 4 months

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

  • Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase
  • Production outside Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 years
  • Worldwide production: 1st YOY increase in 4 years

Sales in the Japanese Market

September 2023YOY
Sep. 2022Apr.- Sep. 2023YOY
Total54,162111.7%48,472257,369101.7%
Registrations25,534120.9%21,112119,38397.2%
Mini-vehicles28,628104.6%27,360137,986106.0%

September 2023

  • Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
  • New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year>

  • Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
  • New vehicle registrations: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 4 years

Exports from Japan

September 2023YOYSep. 2022Apr.- Sep. 2023YOY
Total7,47898.1%7,62440,010103.6%
North America23737.8%6271,799284.7%
USA23742.3%5601,728305.8%
Asia869356.1%2444,245645.1%
Europe4,57882.5%5,55124,16778.7%
Others1,794149.3%1,2029,799147.5%

September 2023

  • Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

  • Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase

SOURCE: Honda

