Honda: Production, sales and export Results for September, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of September 2023.
World Production
|September
2023
|YOY
|Sep. 2022
|Apr.- Sep.
2023
|YOY
|Japan
|61,515
|124.2%
|49,524
|318,525
|111.4%
|Outside of Japan
|312,188
|106.5%
|293,122
|1,658,046
|105.5%
|Total
|373,703
|109.1%
|342,646
|1,976,571
|106.4%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|133,510
|113.2%
|117,957
|780,279
|133.0%
|USA
|86,619
|100.1%
|86,562
|511,420
|123.4%
|Asia
|172,137
|100.8%
|170,740
|836,864
|88.1%
|China
|119,305
|97.5%
|122,310
|585,378
|84.3%
September 2023
- Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
- Production outside Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 months
- Worldwide production: 1st YOY increase in 4 months
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
- Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase
- Production outside Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 years
- Worldwide production: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
Sales in the Japanese Market
|September 2023
|YOY
|Sep. 2022
|Apr.- Sep. 2023
|YOY
|Total
|54,162
|111.7%
|48,472
|257,369
|101.7%
|Registrations
|25,534
|120.9%
|21,112
|119,383
|97.2%
|Mini-vehicles
|28,628
|104.6%
|27,360
|137,986
|106.0%
September 2023
- Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
- New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY increase in 5 months
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year>
- Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
- New vehicle registrations: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
Exports from Japan
|September 2023
|YOY
|Sep. 2022
|Apr.- Sep. 2023
|YOY
|Total
|7,478
|98.1%
|7,624
|40,010
|103.6%
|North America
|237
|37.8%
|627
|1,799
|284.7%
|USA
|237
|42.3%
|560
|1,728
|305.8%
|Asia
|869
|356.1%
|244
|4,245
|645.1%
|Europe
|4,578
|82.5%
|5,551
|24,167
|78.7%
|Others
|1,794
|149.3%
|1,202
|9,799
|147.5%
September 2023
- Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
The First Half of Current Fiscal Year
- Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase
SOURCE: Honda