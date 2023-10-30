Honda: Production, sales and export Results for September, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of September 2023

World Production

September

2023 YOY Sep. 2022 Apr.- Sep.

2023 YOY Japan 61,515 124.2% 49,524 318,525 111.4% Outside of Japan 312,188 106.5% 293,122 1,658,046 105.5% Total 373,703 109.1% 342,646 1,976,571 106.4%

Production in Main Regions

North America 133,510 113.2% 117,957 780,279 133.0% USA 86,619 100.1% 86,562 511,420 123.4% Asia 172,137 100.8% 170,740 836,864 88.1% China 119,305 97.5% 122,310 585,378 84.3%

September 2023

Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase

Production outside Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 months

Worldwide production: 1st YOY increase in 4 months

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase

Production outside Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 years

Worldwide production: 1st YOY increase in 4 years

Sales in the Japanese Market

September 2023 YOY

Sep. 2022 Apr.- Sep. 2023 YOY Total 54,162 111.7% 48,472 257,369 101.7% Registrations 25,534 120.9% 21,112 119,383 97.2% Mini-vehicles 28,628 104.6% 27,360 137,986 106.0%

September 2023

Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase

New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY increase in 5 months

Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year>

Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years

New vehicle registrations: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease

Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 4 years

Exports from Japan

September 2023 YOY Sep. 2022 Apr.- Sep. 2023 YOY Total 7,478 98.1% 7,624 40,010 103.6% North America 237 37.8% 627 1,799 284.7% USA 237 42.3% 560 1,728 305.8% Asia 869 356.1% 244 4,245 645.1% Europe 4,578 82.5% 5,551 24,167 78.7% Others 1,794 149.3% 1,202 9,799 147.5%

September 2023

Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months

The First Half of Current Fiscal Year

Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase

