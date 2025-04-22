Honda honors 52 suppliers in North America for outstanding performance

Honda honored 52 North American suppliers during its annual Honda Supplier Conference with awards for outstanding performance in supplying the company with parts and materials in 2024

Honda honored 52 North American suppliers during its annual Honda Supplier Conference with awards for outstanding performance in supplying the company with parts and materials in 2024. During the two-day conference in Columbus, Ohio, Honda recognized 33 suppliers for supporting Honda with parts and materials for mass production1, and 19 suppliers for service parts that serve the needs of customers after they purchase a Honda or Acura product.

Honda purchased approximately $32.5 billion in parts for mass production operations from North American suppliers in 2024, which supported the sales of more than 1.6 million Honda and Acura vehicles in North America. Honda also purchased more than $1.96 billion in parts from its Service Parts suppliers in North America.

“We are in a challenging time for the automotive industry, a once in a hundred-year period of transformation, but it’s an exciting time for Honda as we go back to the starting point to pursue our Second Founding as a company,” said Mike Lapham, vice president of Procurement in the Purchasing & Supply Chain Center at Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC. “By working closely together with our suppliers we will take bold action to increase flexibility and agility to strike the right balance of internal combustion engine, hybrid and EV models to meet the needs of our Honda and Acura customers.”

Mass production supplier awards

Honda recognized 33 mass production suppliers for outstanding performance in two categories – Excellence in Quality and Delivery & Excellence in Value.

Honda does business with approximately 700 OEM suppliers across North America which provide parts to the company’s 13 plants in the region that produce Honda and Acura cars and light trucks and the engines and transmissions that power them.

Service parts supplier awards

Honda honored 19 service parts suppliers with awards that reflect a supplier’s combined performance in three categories: quality, cost, and on-time delivery.

“Despite a number of obstacles over the past year, including market uncertainty and multiple supply challenges, the efforts of our service parts suppliers enabled us to improve service levels,” said Jessica Hammontree, assistant vice president of the Parts Division at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “By working together with our suppliers Honda ranked number one in the industry for service parts availability for eight consecutive months enabling us to better support our Honda and Acura customers.”

Honda works with nearly 1,600 service parts suppliers in North America to provide service and accessory parts for more than 26 million Honda and Acura automobiles in operation in the United States, as well as service parts for powersports and power equipment products. Honda manages a national network of parts and distribution facilities that support customers by delivering high-quality service parts to Honda and Acura dealers nationwide, as well as supporting global parts operations.

Honda 2024 Mass Production Supplier Award winners

Honda honored 33 Top OEM Suppliers in one or more of two categories – Excellence in Quality and Delivery & Value.

Excellence in Quality and Delivery

Ada Technologies, Inc. Ada, Ohio Ahresty Mexicana S.A. de C.V. Zacatecas, Mexico Aisan Industry Kentucky, LLC Mount Sterling, Kentucky American Furukawa Incorporated Columbus, Ohio American Kenda Rubber Industrial Reynoldsburg, Ohio Arcelormittal Tailored Blanks Detroit, Michigan Cardington Yutaka Technologies, Inc. Cardington, Ohio Cardington Yutaka Technologies, Inc. Cullman, Alabama Celina Aluminum Precision Technology Inc. Celina, Ohio Continental Tire The Americas, LLC Auburn Hills, Michigan Corporacion Mitsuba de Mexico S.A. de C.V. Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico FCC Automotive Parts de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Villa de Reyes, S.L.P., Mexico FT Precision Inc. Fredericktown, Ohio Henkel Corporation Madison Heights, Michigan Kotobukiya Treves de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Aguascalientes, Mexico Litens Automotive Woodbridge, Ontario Canada Means Industries, Inc. Saginaw, Michigan Motherson Yachiyo Ay Manufacturing Ltd. Columbus, Ohio MSSC Canada Chatham, Ontario, Canada Multimatic, Inc. Markham, Ontario, Canada Nissin Manufactura de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. San Luis Potosí, Mexico Niterra North America, Inc. Sissonville, West Virginia NTN Manufacturing de MEXICO, S.A. de C.V. Aguascalientes, Mexico Schaeffler Canada Inc. Stratford, Ontario, Canada TFO Tech Co. Ltd. Jeffersonville, Ohio Trimont Mfg., Inc. Scarborough, Ontario, Canada UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries, Inc. Ludington, Michigan Yachiyo Mexico Manufacturing S.A. de C.V. Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato, Mexico Yusa Autoparts Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Guadalupe, Zacatecas, Mexico

Excellence in Value

BASF Corporation Wyandotte, Michigan The Piolax Corporation Canton, Georgia Pioneer Automotive Technologies Inc. Miamisburg, Ohio Schaeffler Group USA Inc. Cheraw, South Carolina UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries Ludington, Michigan

Honda 2024 Service Parts Supplier Award winners

Honda honored 19 suppliers for outstanding performance in service parts that serve the needs of customers after they have purchased Honda and Acura products. Honda Service Parts suppliers were rated on their performance in quality, cost, and delivery. Service Parts awards are based on overall scores reflecting combined performance in all three categories.

Enkei America Inc. Columbus, Indiana Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, L.P. Hopkinsville, Kentucky Fuserashi International Technology, Inc. Valley City, Ohio Jefferson Industries Corp. West Jefferson, Ohio Key Fasteners Corporation Berne, Indiana Magna Closures Inc. Newmarket, Ontario, Canada Magna Electronics, LLC Markham, Ontario, Canada Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America East Syracuse, New York Nippon Thermostat of America Corp. Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia Nishikawa Cooper LLC Bremen, Indiana Nissen Chemitec Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Guanajuato, Mexico NX Automotive Logistics USA, Inc. East Liberty, Ohio Ohashi Technica USA Inc. Sunbury, Ohio Pacific Manufacturing Ohio, Inc. Fairfield, Ohio Phillips 66 Houston, Texas Polycon Industries Guelph, Ontario, Canada Tire Rack Wholesale South Bend, Indiana TS Tech Americas Inc. SPPP Athens, Ohio Yokowo Manufacturing of America LLC Hilliard, Ohio

SOURCE: Honda