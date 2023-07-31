Honda eVTOL aircraft receives Red Dot Design Concept Award

Honda has extended its winning streak at the prestigious Red Dot Design Awards with its eVTOL (Electrical Vertical Take Off and Landing) aircraft taking top spot in the Design Concept category

Currently under development, the Honda eVTOL will be powered by a gas turbine hybrid power unit for longer travel range, combining Honda’s electrification, combustion, aerodynamic and control technologies to offer user-friendly, intercity mobility for the connected cities of the future.

Designed to be an inspiring space for every passenger, the large exterior windows will help create a bright and comfortable airborne mobility solution.

“We are very honoured to be awarded the Red Dot Design Award in the Design Concept category,” said Hirohide Azuma, Honda eVTOL Development Leader, Honda R&D Co., Ltd. “The development team will continue to work together to deliver the eVTOL to customers as quickly as possible, with the goal of expanding people’s lifestyles by allowing air travel much closer to the ground.”

Earlier this year, Honda claimed four Red Dot Design Awards across its automobile and motorcycle ranges – the latter of which has seen further success alongside the Honda eVTOL.

Promotional videos for both the Honda ADV160 and CBR250RR motorcycles have also been named Red Dot winners in the Brand and Communication Design category. The 3D computer-generated animations not only mix a variety of different visual styles, but real-life Honda test riders were also involved to ensure the movement of both the riders and bikes accurately reflected real life.

Find out more about the Honda eVTOL here.

SOURCE: Honda