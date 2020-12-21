Honda e continues to gain accolades

Honda is celebrating a bevy of UK awards in 2020 for its all electric city car; the Honda e, which brings a challenging year to a close on a high, taking the top prizes in the ‘Best Electric Vehicle’, ‘City / Small Car of the Year’, ‘City Car of the Year’ and the ‘Best Car Tech’ awards.

Announced only earlier today, the latest award for the Honda e has come courtesy of Stuff magazine. In the Stuff Gadget Awards, their end-of-year celebration of all the greatest technology of 2020, the compact city car won the ‘Best Electric Vehicle’ category fending off competition from established and new-start EV manufacturers such as Porsche and Polestar. The judges said “Honda has taken the spoils in one of the biggest and most exciting categories of 2020. A fantastic result!”

Earlier in the year, the Honda e was crowned ‘City / Small Car of the Year’ in the News International Motor Awards 2020, dominating a category which was not the sole reserve of electric cars. Taking on established rivals with petrol, hybrid and electric drivetrains, the Honda e was commended for its manoeuvrability in urban environments – enabled by the ‘”astonishingly” tight turning circle, responsive motor and overall ride quality. Praise was also heaped on an interior that breaks with tradition, introducing a calming lounge-style environment to the daily commute. The panel loved the Honda e, describing it as “absolutely perfect, not only because of its zero-emission powertrain, but also because of its compact size.”

Furthermore, BBC Top Gear has also crowned the Honda e in another gruelling category, City Car of the Year. Again, up against a mix of all-electric, hybridized and ICE models, the Honda e came out on top, with the magazine saying that: “In many households, big journeys aren’t the small car’s job. It’s impossible to do more than 100 miles in and around a city in a day, and the Honda is the happiest and best tool to do them.”

Another win was from leading UK weekly automotive publication Autocar which declared the Honda e as winner of the Best Car Tech category in their Britain’s Best Cars Awards 2020, a tough sector that honours technologies and assistance systems that aid driving, be it in an urban or rural environment. Judges praised the wider field of view offered by the Rear Camera Safety System (RCSS) over traditional mirrors, and the “very happy combination of hardware and software still so rarely seen in the automotive industry”.

The highly acclaimed Honda e compact electric vehicle has also dominated award ceremonies across Europe, including ‘German car of the Year 2021’, the ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best 2020’ award for ground-breaking product design, and the ‘Red Dot 2020’ accolade in smart product category.

“It is absolutely fantastic news that the Honda e has been so greatly received by both journalists and customers alike,” commented Rebecca Stead, Head of Automobiles for Honda UK. “To collect so many awards in its first six months of being on sale is such a great achievement for that model and it bodes well for Honda’s electrified range that will be growing over the next few years.”

SOURCE: Honda