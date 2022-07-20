Hon Hai partners with NXP to develop next-generation vehicle platforms

Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”), the world’s largest technology manufacturer and service provider, has today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NXP Semiconductors, a global automotive semiconductor company, to jointly develop platforms for a new generation of smart connected vehicles

Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”), the world’s largest technology manufacturer and service provider, has today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NXP Semiconductors, a global automotive semiconductor company, to jointly develop platforms for a new generation of smart connected vehicles. The virtual MoU signing ceremony was attended by Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai and Kurt Sievers, President and CEO of NXP from Taiwan and Germany, respectively.

The centerpiece of the new collaboration is Hon Hai’s new EV platform. It integrates NXP’s S32 family of processors, and its analog-front-end, drive, networking and power products. The collaboration will also include next-generation platforms such as Electrical/Electronic Architecture (EEA), Cybersecurity, connectivity solutions using the latest NXP S32 domain and zonal controller family for gateways and vehicle networking control, while also advancing secure car access with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB). Another pillar is safe automated driving augmented by NXP’s leading radar solutions.. Hon Hai and NXP have outlined more than 10 automotive products for the first stage, which will soon be in development.

NXP, as a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, has the leading position in the automotive market and has a strong market share in Microprocessors (MPU), Microcontroller (MCU), and Cybersecurity products. The new collaboration will boost Hon Hai’s ability to build competitive EV products at a rapid pace, reduce time to market as well as optimize the efficiency of its R&D resources.

“We are proud to join forces with Hon Hai today to support its ambitious leap into an automotive and to jointly address the challenges and opportunities of a new generation of smart, connected vehicles, especially Hon Hai’s new electric vehicle platform,” said Kurt Sievers, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors. “The auto industry has to become faster and more efficient, and NXP is pleased to extend its technology portfolio to enable electrification, next-generation architectures, smart car access systems and more.”

“Hon Hai sees the disruptive challenges and the potential for innovation in today’s automotive industry. This is a prime opportunity given our particular electronics expertise,” said Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group. “NXP’s longstanding expertise and leadership in the automotive area, its innovative products and its laser focus on safety, security and quality provide the foundation for the collaboration we are activating today.”

The collaboration will lead to mutually beneficial outcomes. The products developed by Hon Hai and NXP can jointly explore new businesses in more fields. NXP will also be a preferred supplier for Hon Hai’s automotive business development. Hon Hai will integrate NXP solutions to produce module products that better meet customer needs, while NXP can be closer to the end customer, providing more customer-oriented designs.

SOURCE: Foxconn