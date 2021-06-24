Hitachi Europe partners with Shenzhen Bus Group to decarbonise European bus industry

Hitachi Europe and Shenzhen Bus Group have combined their expertise to help European Bus operators and municipalities electrify their bus fleets

Hitachi Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, “Hitachi”), and Shenzhen Bus Group (SZBG), one of the largest new energy public transportation groups in the world, have combined their expertise to help European Bus operators and municipalities electrify their bus fleets.

SZBG brings a wealth of operational expertise to the partnership having electrified its own fleet of over 10,000 vehicles. This experience, combined with Hitachi’s own knowledge of charging infrastructure, delivering mobility as a service, and managing commercial fleets, will help customers accelerate electrification of their fleets.

“Shenzhen Bus Group is a world-leader in bus fleet electrification” said Mike Nugent, Head of EV for Hitachi Europe ltd. “Our future partnership is another key element of our decarbonisation solution suite that brings the best qualities of our respective organisations to European bus fleets to help simplify and accelerate estate wide rollout programmes.”

Based on successful transformation and service delivery models, the partners will offer joint planning services for customers making the shift to EV. Change management and training programmes will also form part of the end to end as-a-service offering from Hitachi.

“Over a decade ago, Shenzhen Bus Group embarked on the fleet electrification journey and has learnt many lessons and gained a lot of experience in commissioning EVs” said Joe Ma, Deputy General Manager at Shenzhen Bus Group. “We are proud and honoured to be partnering with Hitachi Europe in sharing our experience with fellow European transportation operators on their journey to becoming zero carbon emission mobility providers.”

The two companies share a commitment to reducing CO2 emissions and making cities more sustainable. SZBG’s adoption of electric buses has resulted in around 48 per cent less carbon dioxide and much fewer pollutants. Hitachi, a climate change innovator, has recently become a Principal Partner for COP26 and is a member of the UN’s Race to Zero campaign through the Business Ambition for 1.5°C.

“Hitachi is bringing together the digital, transportation and energy capabilities across the Hitachi Group alongside specialists like SZBG in an ecosystem to drive our Race to Zero aspiration” said Chris Saul, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, Hitachi Europe Ltd.

SOURCE: Hitachi Europe