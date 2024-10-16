Haval H6 HEV officially launched in Malaysia: A milestone in GWM’s global strategy

On October 9, GWM officially launched the HAVAL H6 HEV in Malaysia

On October 9, GWM officially launched the Haval H6 HEV in Malaysia. This follows the rollout of the first locally assembled Haval H6 HEV on September 25 and marks another milestone for GWM in the Malaysian market, as well as an important step in the implementation of its global strategy. Guests from the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia, the Malaysian Automotive Robotics and IOT Research Institute, as well as partners from EPMB, Chinese enterprises, dealers, and banks, alongside nearly a hundred media representatives, KOLs, and first-time owners gathered to witness the official release of the Haval H6 HEV.

The Haval H6 HEV, assembled at a local KD factory in Malaysia, is a safe, comfortable, intelligent, and low-fuel-consumption new energy vehicle. Its futuristic and high-tech design, combined with advanced technological features, provides users with a cutting-edge experience while ensuring high efficiency and comfort, offering a reliable transportation solution. The event also saw the formal delivery of the first batch of Haval H6 HEV vehicles to their new owners.

Yang Weiqi, Vice President of GWM International stated, “We are not just shipping cars to Malaysia; we are establishing local production in collaboration with our partner EPMB. With China as our foundation, we are implementing the ‘New Four Modernizations’ in the international market: Locally Built，Locally Operated，Globally Cultivated，Integrated Supply Chain.”

The Haval H6 HEV is the fourth product to be launched in Malaysia, following the ORA 03, ORA 07, and TANK 300, and is also the first locally assembled model. This signifies the official formation of GWM’s “multi-category, multi-power, multi-level” product strategy in Malaysia. The company aims to deepen its presence in the Malaysian market and provide consumers with more product choices and services. Additionally, GWM Malaysia has launched its first “GWM FAMILY DAY” event, allowing more users to experience the full range of GWM products and bringing together car owners for a weekend filled with fun activities and unforgettable moments.

In the future, GWM will continue to focus on user transportation needs, consistently creating surprises for users and bringing more high-quality products to Malaysia, progressing alongside the Malaysian automotive market.

SOURCE: GWM