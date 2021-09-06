Harman Kardon and Renault announce first collaboration with new Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric

Renault's passion for life meets Harman Kardon's passion for beautiful sound in new Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce its partnership with Renault. The first vehicle featuring a Harman Kardon sound system is the new electric car, the Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric. The Mégane E-TECH Electric is scheduled to be launched in 2022 and is sure to impress motorists with its range, performance, and modernity. This is a first step in the partnership between HARMAN International’s brand Harman Kardon, and world-renowned French automobile manufacturer Renault, promising a whole new world of exceptional in-car experiences for drivers and passengers alike.

Like the exterior, the interior of the upcoming Mégane E-TECH Electric is completely redesigned. Harman Kardon’s acoustics engineers worked hand-in-hand with the Renault design team to create a cutting-edge sound system that fits perfectly in this interior, while delivering the captivating sound Harman Kardon is known for. Harman Kardon and Renault are extremely well-suited for one another. Renault brings its French style, flair, and quality to the partnership, while Harman Kardon brings its passion for beautiful sound, leading-edge design, and premium audio quality. Both brands share the same customer-centric philosophy, which enabled them to build on one another’s strengths.

Pure, clean, and detailed sound – custom tuned for an electric vehicle

As a leader in automotive audio solutions for more than 60 years, HARMAN is unrivaled in sound expertise. The Harman Kardon premium sound system equipped by default on the top-line trim and as a premium option on the mid-level trim of the all-new Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric delivers wonderfully balanced, powerful sound that fills all the senses. Both music and the spoken word are as natural as if they were created right in the vehicle for an exhilarating and high-quality experience. The system’s spatial arrangement and custom sound tuning ensure that the listener can precisely localize all sound sources, and focus on the sound stage. This gives the sensation of a bigger space.

An algorithm that equalizes phase responses in the car creates a stable, well-defined, and coherent sound image and distinct stereo sound for all car occupants. Virtual Center technology processes each speaker’s audio signal to guarantee an unbiased stereo stage with a center image right in front of each listener, also referred to as the “sweet spot”. This sweet spot produces a listening experience in the car, similar to listening to a recording on a high-quality home HiFi system.

From a HiFi studio recording to the beats of a favorite dance mix, the automatic level adjustment compensates for differences in sound intensity so the occupants can enjoy the ride completely undisturbed. Complete musical immersion is made possible by nine speakers, including a subwoofer powered by a digital multichannel amplifier with up to 410 watts of power. HARMAN’s unique Externally Coupled Subwoofer technology reduces the subwoofer’s weight and volume while achieving exceptionally high performance in the low-frequency range.

Quantum Logic Surround and Sound Ambiances deliver individual hearing pleasure

Vehicle cabins are considered among the most acoustically challenging environments, due to multiple speakers, various seating locations, diverse materials, and reflective surface. Additional speakers or artificial effects are not enough to deliver an authentic and emotional musical experience.

HARMAN’s patented QLS (QuantumLogic® Surround) algorithm separates input sources and splits them into individual streams and speakers to create immersive surround sound with a unique stage, envelopment, and surrounding content for each passenger. Furthermore, with a touch of a finger vehicle occupants can choose between five sound ambiances to match their individual preferences when listening to music.

Studio – a precise, clear and detailed reproduction truthful to the artist’s intentions yet exciting and dynamic.

Concert – a wide stereo stage being created in front of the listener with surrounding envelopment as if you were in a concert venue.

Immersion – creating a feeling of being surrounded by instruments, giving the listener a new dimension to the sound.

Lounge – offering an intimate setting to feel closer to the artist and sound stage.

Club – pronounced and intense low frequency bass extension with a loud, wide and high-contrast sound.

All speakers in the audio system are connected to minimize variations in sound quality, delivering rich, room-filling audio with incredible precision to every seat.

Vehicle Speed Compensation

Whether it’s the powerful push from the throttle or the whispering silence as the car reaches the next climb and then accelerates again on its way down – HARMAN’s Vehicle Speed Compensation provides an advanced algorithm to maintain the music reproduction level and tonal balance at any vehicle speed.

Iconic design complements the experience

In terms of design, too, the Harman Kardon system appeals to the vehicle passengers. The grills of the two tweeters in the dashboard are made of stainless steel, elegantly mirroring the iconic 60° pattern of the Harman Kardon brand logo’s slash. The matt black finish makes the embedded logo stand out yet ensures a seamless integration into the overall interior design.

SOURCE: Harman