GWM wins the 2020 Twitter China Overseas Leading Brand Award

Recently, Twitter and (E) BrandConnect, a subsidiary of The Economist Group, jointly released the “2020 Twitter China Overseas Leading Brand List”. GWM was selected as the 2020 Twitter China Overseas Leading Brand in the Automotive Industry by virtue of its outstanding performance in overseas markets.

Going Global: 2020 Twitter Report on China’s Overseas Leading Brands covers the science and technology, game, mobile Internet, automotive, financial technology and advertising agency industries. Through the latest research and analysis of Twitter and brand’s best practices, it provides more targeted action guides for overseas brands and marketers. Twitter analyzed the marketing performance and brand influence of Chinese companies going overseas based on factors such as content quality, update frequency, exposures, and user interactions. The selection of the list takes full account of industry differences and focuses on competition within the industry to highlight its authority. By calculating and analyzing the brand influence and marketing performance of these companies on Twitter in 2020, finally, based on the comprehensive scores of the brands, 34 Chinese overseas brands with outstanding performance on Twitter were selected.

Although the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020 has disrupted the global economy and business activities, and the world is facing extraordinary challenges. China’s overseas brands that stand at the forefront of the era of global change have shown their flexibility to respond to the trend and the openness of cooperation and innovation. In the past year, GWM has been actively innovating and seeking changes, insisting on actually reaching target customers and continuously improving brand awareness under a series of uncertain factors in the international market. By vividly communicating its technological and cultural innovations, and using social media to enter overseas consumer communities, it further expands its global influence. With the breakthroughs of its products in intelligent technology, it clearly conveys its determination to transform into a global mobility technology company.

