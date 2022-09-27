GWM signs a memorandum of intent for KD assembly cooperation in Kazakhstan

GWM and Astana Motors, its Kazakhstan partner, signed a memorandum of intent for KD assembly cooperation through cloud connection recently

Recently, GWM and Astana Motors, its Kazakhstan partner, signed a memorandum of intent for KD assembly cooperation through cloud connection, laying a solid foundation for deeper cooperation between the two sides. It is a new milestone for GWM to deeply explore the Kazakhstan market and another important breakthrough for GWM to steadily promote its globalization strategy.

Astana Motors Group is one of the largest automotive distribution groups in Kazakhstan and is experienced in automotive assembly and sales. With KD assembly, GWM will be more competitive locally and bring benefits of car purchasing to Kazakhstan consumers, further activating and releasing the potential of the local automobile market.

In April 2021, GWM’s HAVAL Brand was officially launched in Kazakhstan. HAVAL F7 series, HAVAL JOLION and other vehicle types enjoy a good reputation among local users due to their intelligent configuration and good quality.

In September this year, HAVAL DARGO was launched and delivered to the end users, attracting the attention of many consumers. On this basis, HAVAL H6, a national dreamed car, will also be launched in Kazakhstan in the fourth quarter, further enriching the product matrix and bringing more choices to consumers.

Located in central Asia, Kazakhstan is an important land corridor between Europe and Asia. As an automobile market with an annual sales volume of more than 100,000 units, Kazakhstan is the supporting point for GWM to explore the Eurasian market, and its importance is self-evident.

As a key point, GWM’s production layout in the Kazakhstan market will help accelerate its development in the whole Eurasian market. With the improvement of the forest ecosystem, GWM has fully released the potential of category innovation and continuously developed global products, bringing green and intelligent travel experience to many overseas users.

SOURCE: GWM