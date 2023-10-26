GWM Investor Day 2023: GWM’s path to long-term global success

On October 25th, a selected group of foreign investors from 300 key dealers in 32 countries participated in the GWM Investor Day 2023 held in Baoding, Hebei province

On October 25th, a selected group of foreign investors from 300 key dealers in 32 countries participated in the GWM Investor Day 2023 held in Baoding, Hebei province.

Themed as “Go Long. Go with the World.”, the summit underscored unwavering commitment of GWM to global openness and collaboration. Parker Shi, VP of GWM and Head of GWM International, took the stage to deliver warm opening addresses, elaborated on the long-term development strategy pursued by GWM and pledged to forge a new era of globalization through collaborative efforts. Under the guidance of long-term development and global development in all fields, GWM continues to promote global industrial layout. From R&D and production to sales and services, GWM is realizing co-creation and sharing with global investors.

Julien Wang, Chief Technology Officer of GWM, introduced GWM’s strong global R&D strength and the company’s intelligent development layout to investors; Chief Production Officer of GWM, Shujie Meng, shared the advantages and highlights of the company’s global layout to investors from the perspective of production and supply. GWM exhibits profound confidence in the burgeoning new energy market, including the proactive expansion of its European research and development center and the global launch of smart electric models. This unwavering dedication positions GWM at the forefront of the clean energy sector, recognizing it as the future.

At the summit, GWM outlined diverse market strategies. Yanzhao Liu, CEO of GWM Tank Brand, emphasized brand-specific localization and fostering user-enterprise cooperation. GWM is committed to expanding in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Through GWM CARE service, the company is confident in providing reliable and high-quality services to consumers around the world and ensuring consumers’ full car life cycle. Collaboration with local dealers, using long-term strategies, will drive international corporate growth via a global ecological framework. The goal is to offer tailored products and services for unique market requirements, ensuring sustained competitiveness with investor support.

During the summit, Shangfeng She, VP of GWM and Head of GWM Digitalization, emphasized the importance of digital transformation in the production and sales process, demonstrated GWM’s new achievements in the direction of digital intelligence development, and expressed the goal of realizing industrial co-creation through data interconnection. The global digital smartness strategy of GWM, supported by international resources, enhances operational efficiency, and delivers substantial value to its partners, further strengthening its collaborative relationship with investors.

GWM remains dedicated to advancing Chinese intelligent manufacturing globally, upholding innovation, and deepening its globalization strategy. As Feng Mu, President of GWM, concluded, the company commits to addressing diverse market needs and fostering strong global connections. The unwavering focus of GWM on a new energy vision, intelligent strategy, and a comprehensive digital framework ensures its leadership in the clean energy sector and a superior user experience, creating significant value for investors and a bright shared future.

SOURCE: GWM