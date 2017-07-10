Green Hills Software announces platform for secure connected car to address critical safety and security demands

Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in high assurance operating systems and automotive security, has unveiled its Platform for Secure Connected Car, featuring the industry’s most comprehensive solution for vehicle and smart city manufacturers building vehicle-to-anything (V2X) and European car-to-anything (C2X) On-Board Units (OBU) and intelligent transportation infrastructure. Together with INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS), a Green Hills Software company, and first partners Autotalks and Commsignia, this Platform enables a clear path for OEMs and Tier 1s to immediately address the range of challenges to design, develop and deploy the most secure and efficient V2V solutions for the next generation of vehicle awareness as outlined in the US Department of Transportation (US DOT) New Proposed Rule Making (NPRM), Docket number NHTSA-2016-0126. The Green Hills Platform for Secure Connected Car is the first and only platform of its kind to incorporate security, safety and device management in one platform.

The connected car represents the next stage in the evolution of motor vehicle safety beyond what current vehicle-resident technologies like in-vehicle cameras and sensors can provide by employing omnidirectional radio signals that provide 360-degree coverage and the ability to “see” around corners and “see” through other vehicles. For the first time, unfamiliar vehicles and roadside units on untrusted public networks will be able to communicate with a vehicle’s OBU – with no human involvement – and influence life-critical decisions and vehicle actions. Whereas functionality, performance and safety have been the traditional foundation for automotive software, the connected car also demands authentication, identification and separation of critical software components running in a routinely insecure environment for the operational lifespan of the vehicle.

The Platform for Secure Connected Car

Green Hills Software, INTEGRITY Security Services and its strategic partners Autotalks and Commsignia have developed an unmatched portfolio of integrated V2X capabilities to help speed the design innovation for the next generation of connected vehicles globally. The first instantiation of the Platform highlights partners Autotalks and their secure V2X automotive SoC and Commsignia for its complete V2X stack, extensive standards-based applications and Commsignia IEEE 1609.2 security.

INTEGRITY® RTOS – proven total reliability and separation security with unprecedented Common Criteria EAL 6+ security credentials and ISO 26262 ASIL D safety certification.

INTEGRITY Multivisor™ 64-bit Secure Virtualization – brings a decade of experience in safely and securely virtualizing guest operating systems alongside system-critical applications on a single platform.

Advanced Software Development Tools – including MULTI® IDE, Optimizing C/C++ compilers, ISO26262 ASIL C/D qualification, MISRA C Adherence Checker and other integrated tools to produce automotive-grade code that attains the highest possible execution speed. The Green Hills Probe and SuperTrace™ Probe connect MULTI to the target for board bring-up, trace debugging and multicore, multi-mode run control during debugging.

V2X OBU Security Toolkit – Through its integration with ISS and partner Commsignia, the Platform for Secure Connected Car enables the OBU to transmit and process secure messages and perform core security functions compliant to IEEE 1609.2-2016 and ETSI TS 103 097 standards.

V2X Applications – The Commsignia comprehensive portfolio of V2X applications is a flexible offering that is developed based on the specification of the ISO / ETSI / IEEE / SAE / C2C-CC communication architecture, providing a modular framework and small footprint for various resource-constrained target platforms.

Over-The-Air Service (OTA) – The Platform for Secure Connected Car incorporates the ISS Device Lifecycle Management (DLM) OTA service that securely manages connected devices anywhere in the world.

Secure Credential Management System – The Platform for Secure Connected Car has been integrated and tested with the world’s first and only Security Credential Management Service from INTEGRITY Security Services. ISS is the leading authority and de facto standard for securely delivering V2X and C2X digital certificates to OBUs. The Certificate Management Service addresses the US Department of Transportation announcement of New Proposed Rule Making delivering vehicle-to-anything (V2X) and European car-to-anything (C2X) certificates to automotive and smart city product manufacturers and operators worldwide.

Integrated V2X Communications Processor – Autotalks CRATON2 product line is an automotive-grade, integrated V2X communication processor. As the successor of CRATON, it inherits the high level of performance while adding features and improving cost structure. CRATON2 provides the highest communication and safety decision reliability while minimizing the required system external components.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.