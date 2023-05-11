Grammer center armrest as a highlight in the luxury lounge interior

Center armrest for the new BMW seven-series scores with top-quality workmanship and operation

Pure luxury, outside and in – that’s what BMW’s seven-series is known for. Nothing will change in the new models – the first to feature the all-electric BMW i7. Driver and passengers relax in the spacious interior with its lounge atmosphere. The center armrest from Grammer, which was developed in close partnership with the BMW Group, also contributes to this. It is a central part of the interior design and sets standards in terms of aesthetics and luxury – not only in terms of design, but also in terms of functions and operation.

Thanks to integrated heating, it is particularly comfortable and impresses at first glance with its elegant finish and 3D-molded real glass applications. For the surfaces, there is a choice of particularly high-quality materials such as perforated leather or cashmere. “One focus of our collaboration with the BMW Group was to use the center armrest as a central element to underscore the very special luxurious atmosphere in the interior of the seven-series models,” explains Jürgen Gerl, President Division Automotive at Grammer AG. “In doing so, we convince with an overall package of classy looks, state-of-the-art technology, many functions and outstanding operability that fits perfectly into the overall luxury sedan concept.”

Features of Grammer’s seven-series center console include a slide-out drawer with cup holder and wireless charging pad. Additional storage space is provided by an illuminated storage compartment, and a USB port is integrated into the center armrest for convenient use of electrical devices. Another particularly user-friendly feature is the armrest’s locking system, which fixes it in place when folded, thus contributing to safety, and increasing passenger protection.

SOURCE: Grammer