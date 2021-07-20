GKN Automotive accelerating advanced development of next-generation 800V eDrive technologies as EV demand increases

GKN Automotive, the global leader in drive systems, is accelerating its development of next generation eDrive technologies in response to the rapidly increasing global demand for electrified vehicles

These future systems, utilising and harnessing state-of-the-art 800V technologies, are already at advanced stages of development and being tested in real-world conditions. GKN Automotive’s global experts are now working with the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to make these advanced eDrive systems a production reality.

Future eDrive technologies, using 800V technology, promise many benefits for EV owners including faster charging times and superior performance. The greater systems efficiencies they bring will also lead to an increased driving range – currently a key obstacle for consumers wanting to make the switch to a battery electric car. Efficiencies could also lead to car makers opting to use smaller batteries, reducing vehicle cost, complexity, and weight.

Liam Butterworth, CEO GKN Automotive “Global demand for EVs is accelerating fast and now is the perfect time for GKN Automotive to underpin its leadership in eDrive systems through next-generation technologies.

“These high-tech 800V systems will create faster charging cars with better battery range, improved driving performance and even greater efficiencies. GKN Automotive intends to continue delivering an increasingly electrified future”

GKN Automotive’s rapid development of next generation eDrive systems is being enhanced through working in Formula E as a partner to Jaguar Racing. Constant testing to improve efficiency, performance and extending the range of batteries in the ultra-competitive world of electric motorsport creates a direct link from race to road. Cutting-edge developments currently being developed for Jaguar Racing will likely be available on near-future road cars in just three years.

SOURCE: GKN Automotive