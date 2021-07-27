General Motors names Kent Helfrich to lead Global Research and Development and GM Ventures

Helfrich also to serve as GM’s chief technology officer; Matt Tsien to retire after 45 years of service

General Motors today announced the appointment of Kent Helfrich as vice president, Global Research and Development, chief technology officer and president, GM Ventures. Helfrich replaces Matt Tsien, who has elected to retire after 45 years with the company. Helfrich’s appointment is effective Aug. 1.

Helfrich is currently executive director, Advanced Technology and Partnerships.

“As we pursue our vision for a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, R&D and investments in new technologies that support that vision are more important than ever,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “With Kent’s background and experience, he is uniquely positioned to help bring innovation and technology solutions into our vehicles, manufacturing facilities and operations.”

Prior to his current position, Helfrich led the GM team responsible for Global Electrification and Battery Systems. Throughout his career at GM and elsewhere, Helfrich has held a variety of leadership roles in electrical engineering.

Matt Tsien will retire from GM, effective Nov. 1. Matt has held a variety of positions throughout his GM career, most recently serving as executive vice president, chief technology officer and president, GM Ventures. Prior to his current position, he led GM China from 2014 to 2020, when GM achieved unprecedented business growth and brought in the technologies that would enable the company’s long-term growth in China, especially in electrification and connectivity.

“I’d like to thank Matt for his many years of dedicated service to GM and his outstanding contributions to the company,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “Matt has helped position the company for growth and long-term success. I appreciate his friendship and I wish him all the best in retirement.”

SOURCE: General Motors