Geely Auto Group targets 3.65 million annual sales by 2025

Geely Auto Group announced at its 2021 H1 results media and investors conference that by 2025, the Group aim to achieve 3.65 million units in annual sales across the Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Zeekr, and Geometry brands and expand its position as a marketshare leader amongst Chinese automakers. Among the Group’s 2025 target, electrified vehicles will account for 30% or over 1 million vehicles per year. The premium electric vehicle Zeekr brand will aim to achieve 650,000 units in annual sales by 2025.

In the second half of 2021, the Group plans to introduce its GHS2.0 intelligent hybrid powertrain system, with an industry-leading thermal efficiency of 43.32% and fuel savings of up to 40%. The GHS2.0 hybrid powertrains will be installed on flagship Geely Auto brand models and within three years will be offered on 10 new models from the Group. In addition to the GHS2.0 hybrid system, the Group also plan to increase battery size on its PHEV models and extend pure electric range of its plug-in hybrids to 100-200km. The improved range will allow more users to meet 90% of their daily mobility needs through zero-emission pure electric propulsion.

In March 2021, the Group announced two Blue Geely Initiatives which showcases two distinct development paths in offering users from different segments and markets more sustainable and environmentally friendlier mobility options. The first Blue Geely Initiative focuses on developing intelligent ultra efficient hybrid powertrain solutions which can be seen in the Group’s promotion of the next-generation GHS2.0 hybrid system. The second Blue Geely Initiative focuses on developing smart pure electric vehicle technologies which has resulted in the launch of the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and premium electric Zeekr brand.

Backed by a global automotive group and mature electric vehicle technologies, the Zeekr brand and its first model Zeekr 001 launched on the market with great anticipation in the first half of 2021. On the first day order books were open for the Zeekr 001, over 5000 confirmed orders were received and in just one month all deliverable units for 2021 were sold out. Based on the current demand for the brand’s products and planned future model launches, Zeekr aims to achieve 650,000 units in annual sales by 2025 and become one of the top premium electric vehicle brands in the world.

In September 2021, the first experience centres for the Zeekr brand will open simultaneously in Hangzhou and Shanghai. The first ultra-fast 360kw charging stations in Zhejiang province will be opened to the public by Q4 2021 with rapid national role out shortly afterwards.

Globally, Geely Auto Group is continuing to expand its presence through the introduction of its Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Geometry brand products in new markets. The Geely Auto brand is steadily building its brand presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle-East, South America, and Russian markets with the introduction of its latest mild-hybrid and 3.0 generation models. In Europe, Lynk & Co is on schedule to expand its innovative subscription operation model and deliveries of its highly efficient hybrid power models. Lynk & Co will also announce its Asia-Pacific expansion plan in the second half of 2021. Geometry has also begun its global expansion with plans to offer its high-value mass-market models to Israeli and Eastern European consumers.

SOURCE: Geely