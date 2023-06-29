Garrett Motion completes expansion of automotive plant in Wuhan, China

Investment designed to meet China’s growing demand for emissions reduction and zero emissions technologies

Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a differentiated technology leader in the automotive industry celebrated the expansion of its Wuhan Plant in Hubei, China (phase two). In a formal ceremony led by CEO and president Olivier Rabiller, the company also commemorated the production of 30 million turbochargers in China.

The multi-phase expansion of Garrett Motion’s Wuhan facility included its first high-speed automated production line of advanced variable nozzle technology (VNT) for turbo passenger vehicles. The investment increased the plant’s production capacity by 50 percent and reflects a growing demand for boosting technologies that enable the downsizing of engines and improve fuel economy for both ICE and electrified powertrains.

“Garrett Motion’s latest investments in China and Wuhan, as well as the delivery of the 30 millionth turbocharger mark significant milestones. These demonstrate our deep, 30-year experience here as well as our long-term commitment to developing locally, advanced technologies that meet the unique needs of Chinese customers, said Olivier Rabiller, CEO of Garrett Motion. “We look forward to innovating further alongside automakers as China increasingly demands emissions reduction and zero emissions technologies,” he added.

China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) market boomed in 2022, with sales of 6.88 million units – up 93 percent vs. 2021. Within this broad category of efficient vehicles, the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) segment is among those driving demand for Garrett’s differentiated technologies. In hybrid vehicle applications, VNT turbos – such as the ones now produced by Garrett in Wuhan — enhance overall efficiency by working with an electric motor to optimize power delivery without sacrificing efficiency.

“Garrett Motion is expanding our R&D, manufacturing and sourcing capabilities in China, for China,” said Jessica Zhang, vice president, and general manager, Garrett China. She added,” Our goal is to meet automaker’s evolving needs during China’s transition into electrified technologies and to be an even stronger contributor to the development of the world’s largest auto market.”

Beyond manufacturing, Garrett is strengthening its R&D capabilities in China, where it has established its second largest laboratory in the world (Shanghai). Local and global teams collaborate to leverage the company’s deep expertise in high-speed turbo machinery, high-speed electric motors, advanced power electronics, and control software in developing the next generation of innovations.

Since opening in 2013, Garrett Motion’s Wuhan plant has maintained an average annual production growth rate of over 50 percent. During the past three years alone, Garrett has delivered 10 million turbochargers in the Chinese market, as well as electric compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

