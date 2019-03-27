Garmin ® makes it easy to see behind vehicles with the new wireless BC ™ 40 backup camera

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced a fresh iteration to its backup camera solution with the all-new BC 40, the company’s first wireless backup camera. The weatherproof1 BC 40 wirelessly pairs with a compatible Wi-Fi® enabled Garmin GPS navigator2 and allows drivers to confidently see a wide, clear view from the backup camera on the navigation display to help encourage a safer driving experience. The battery-powered BC 40 also includes its own license plate mounting bracket so users can quickly and easily snap the camera to the back of a vehicle3, no drilling or wiring required.

“Thanks to the BC 40, drivers finally have a quick and easy way to seamlessly blend a wireless backup camera to the back of a vehicle without having to rely on professional installation services,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin worldwide vice president of consumer sales. “After a simple setup, drivers will have immediate access to a rugged camera that withstands harsh road conditions, while also offering a crystal clear backup view.”

Garmin reinforces ease-of-use and convenience by allowing drivers to use a specific button from the navigation display to control the BC 40, or by talking to the navigator through voice controls to conveniently activate the camera view. The new BC 40 is powered by two AA batteries4 and with average use, its expected battery life is up to three months.

The Garmin BC 40 Wireless Backup Camera is available now with a suggested retail price of $149.99. To learn more click here, or explore our options here.

The Garmin BC 40 Wireless Backup Camera is the latest from the consumer automotive segment of Garmin, the leading worldwide provider of portable navigation devices for automobiles, motorcycles and trucks. The company’s user-friendly navigation solutions have innovative features that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits to meet the demands of everyday driving.

SOURCE: Garmin