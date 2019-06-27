Future you can touch: the BMW Vision M NEXT celebrates a double world premiere – on the stage at BMW Welt and as a digital data set for 3D printing

The latest models and the BMW Vision M NEXT study will be the focus of BMW Group #NEXTGen at BMW Welt in Munich from 25 to 27 June 2019. The new presentation format extends the company’s range of possibilities as it engages in dialogue on the subject of innovations and future mobility. Presentation of the BMW Vision M NEXT also takes communication with the public into a whole new dimension. On www.BMW.com, BMW presents the sports car study not just in the form of texts, images and sound files but also makes a digital 3D data set of the vehicle available for the first time. The data provided for download is suitable for transfer to a 3D printer. In this way, the growing community of 3D printing fans have the opportunity to create their very own model of the BMW Vision M Next themselves on the day of the world premiere – for the first time ever and free of charge.

With BMW Group #NEXTGen, the company has established an independent information platform for current model premieres and future visions for the first time. In this way, international journalists, analysts and other stakeholders are able to gain insights into the latest developments in the areas of design, autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification and services (D+ACES) as defined in the BMW Group’s corporate strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT as future areas. At the same time, the company is using BMW Group #NEXTGen to intensify its contact with the BMW community. The online presentation of the BMW Vision M NEXT complete with 3D data enables fans all over the world to experience the vehicle in an entirely new way.

Provision of the BMW Vision M Next 3D data set free of charge on the day of the world premiere is a form of communication with the worldwide BMW community that is unique in the automotive industry to date – once again confirming BMW as a pioneer in the use of innovative technology, in this case in the area of marketing. Digital communication makes it possible to bring innovations and visions in the field of individual mobility to life in a novel way. As a supplement to the information and impressions provided in words and images, as well as an acoustic background in the form of a sound file, the downloadable 3D printing files provide a detailed and true-to-scale model of the vision vehicle on the very day of the world premiere that BMW fans can create for themselves at home – a future vision they can see, hear and now also touch for the first time.

The online presentation on www.BMW.com went live at the same time as the world premiere of the BMW Vision M NEXT at BMW Welt: since then, texts, images, sound files, posters and wallpaper featuring the motif of the vision vehicle have been available, along with the digital data set for 3D printing. The website with the download links is provided in German and English at the following URLs:

https://www.bmw.com/de/innovation/bmw-vision-m-next.html

https://www.bmw.com/en/innovation/bmw-vision-m-next.html

SOURCE: BMW