Further Solaris electric buses for Warsaw

Solaris Bus & Coach and the Warsaw Public Transport Authority (ZTM) have signed a contract for the delivery of electric buses

Solaris Bus & Coach and the Warsaw Public Transport Authority (ZTM) have signed a contract for the delivery of electric buses. Twelve articulated Urbino 18 electric buses will be delivered to Warsaw in 2024-2025, adding to the existing fleet of 150 electric buses from Solaris already serving the public transport network in the capital of Poland for many years.

The Warsaw Public Transport Authority is investing in sustainable public transport by ordering 12 articulated Solaris electric buses. The ordering party for the Urbino electric buses is ZTM, however they will be used by Miejskie Zakłady Autobusowe, a company that operates public bus transport in Warsaw.

It is worth mentioning that the first electric buses of the Solaris brand have been carrying Warsaw inhabitants since 2015. In total, the company has so far delivered 150 zero-emission battery buses to MZA.

The newly ordered electric buses will be equipped with Solaris High Power batteries. Charging of the buses will take place using depot plug-in chargers as well as pantographs.

The interior and equipment of the buses will be adapted to the current standards for Warsaw vehicles. Passengers will therefore have access to a modern passenger information system, will benefit from air conditioning, and will also be able to charge their phones using USB sockets.

39 seats will be available on board the low-floor buses, 13 of which will be accessible from the so-called low floor, meaning no need to overcome additional steps, which is important for people with reduced mobility. Additionally, the buses will feature two wheelchair and stroller-friendly bays. Vehicle buttons will also be labeled with Braille alphabet.

The newly ordered buses will be delivered to the capital in four batches in 2024-2025. The first models will arrive in Warsaw in the autumn of 2024 and will be deployed on routes that pass through the central areas of the city.

This is the first order that Solaris has received on behalf of ZTM Warsaw, but the company has been collaborating with MZA since 1997. Since then, more than 1,300 buses of the brand have hit the streets of Warsaw, including 150 electric buses, which makes it one of the largest battery-powered fleets in Europe.

Solaris Bus & Coach is a leading manufacturer of zero-emission buses for public transport. Over 2,000 battery-powered buses from the brand are currently serving passengers in 21 European countries, with another thousand in production and soon to be delivered to customers.

SOURCE: Solaris