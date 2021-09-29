Ford, SK Innovation add 5,000 jobs in Kentucky; deepen ties to local communities with new battery manufacturing campus

Ford and SK Innovation to add close to 5,000 new jobs and invest $5.8 billion to build BlueOvalSK Battery Park, a 1,500-acre battery manufacturing campus in Glendale, Kentucky; battery production is expected to begin in 2025

Ford Motor Company is announcing plans to create a technologically advanced battery manufacturing campus in Glendale, Kentucky, that will produce batteries for the next generation of electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles. With production expected to begin in 2025, the all-new $5.8 billion, 1,500-acre dedicated battery manufacturing complex – BlueOvalSK Battery Park – will create approximately 5,000 new jobs and help strengthen the local community.

While the creation of BlueOvalSK Battery Park is crucial to the company’s long-term vision to lead America’s transition to electric vehicles, it also represents a greater commitment to central Kentucky. Throughout its 118-year history, Ford has supported and given back to the communities where it operates. As work begins at BlueOvalSK Battery Park, Ford will engage with state and local officials, residents and businesses to ensure its development efforts align with the surrounding community.

With two assembly plants – Louisville Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck Plant – employing more than 13,000 workers, plus 172 suppliers and nearly 50 Ford dealerships in the state, Kentucky has long been a vital part of the Ford family, and the company is proud to be part of the communities there. As it expands its presence in Kentucky with BlueOvalSK Battery Park and through its overall national investment of $525 million in technician training over the next five years, Ford will continue on being a good neighbor.

“Ford is excited to make this historic investment in the commonwealth of Kentucky, a state that has been part of the Ford story since we rolled a Model T down an assembly line in Louisville in 1913,” said Lisa Drake, chief operating officer, North America, Ford Motor Company. “As we embark on this new phase of our journey together, it is our commitment that Ford will work hard to enrich and give back to the communities we are joining. We look forward to working with Kentuckians to create this future together.”

“We thank Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation for their investment in Team Kentucky,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “This is the single largest investment in the history of our state and this project solidifies our leadership role in the future of the automotive manufacturing industry. It will transform our economy, creating a better Kentucky, with more opportunities, for our families for generations. Never again will we be thought of as a fly over state. Our time is now. Our future is now.”

A study by Boston Consulting Group highlights Ford’s commitment to manufacturing in the Louisville area and in Kentucky, including supporting nearly 120,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state and 48,000 direct and indirect jobs in Louisville, and a state GDP contribution of $11.8 billion. Over the past 10 years, Ford Fund has donated $6.4 million to causes that support communities across the commonwealth, including Louisville Zoo, Home of the Innocents, Dare to Care, Louisville Urban League and many other organizations that improve the quality of life in Kentucky.

Last year, when the pandemic upended lives, Ford changed out production lines almost overnight to make lifesaving personal protective equipment for frontline workers. The company’s Kentucky-based employees were critical to that effort, and Ford has donated more than 3.5 million pieces of personal protective equipment within the commonwealth.

SOURCE: Ford