Ford sales up 6.7 percent in November; F-Series achieves best sales in 16 years, while Ford SUVs post brand’s best November sales in 17 years

Ford Motor Company today reported its November 2017 sales results.
Ford Motor Company’s U.S. sales totaled 210,771 vehicles for November, a 6.7 percent gain over 2016
- Retail performance was up 1.3 percent compared to a year ago, with sales of 156,064 vehicles
- F-Series saw its best November results since 2001 with 72,769 pickups sold – a 0.9 percent gain; customer demand for high series trucks remains strong
- Ford Transit sales totaled 10,852 vehicles for November, a 47.1 percent gain. Overall Ford van sales, including Transit Connect and E-Series, posted their best November results since 1984
- Ford brand SUVs gained 13.4 percent on 68,139 vehicles sold, while retail advanced 11.6 percent for the month; We are seeing strong interest in the all- new Expedition which recorded its first sales in November
- Explorer sales totaled 21,520 vehicles, representing a 24.8 percent gain for the month and 24.2 percent at retail – the SUV’s best November in 13 years
- Edge sales were up 22.5 percent, establishing a new November record; Edge retail sales were up 25.5 percent, while total Escape sales gained 9.1 percent
- Focus sales were up 44.9 percent, for the fifth straight month of gains, with 13,226 cars sold
- Lincoln MKX sales increased 6.9 percent in November, Interest is strong for the all-new Navigator which recorded its first sales for the month
