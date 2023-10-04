Ford Q3 sales up 7.7 percent; F-Series No.1 selling truck in America; best-ever sales of hybrids and electric vehicles, commercial vans up

Ford Continues as America’s No. 1 selling truck manufacturer as total truck sales expand in Q3

Ford posted gains across its portfolio of gas, electric and hybrid vehicle lines in the third quarter with F-Series expanding its lead as America’s No. 1 selling truck, followed by record electric and hybrid vehicle sales and strong commercial Transit van sales.

Year-to-date, Ford has been America’s best-selling brand.

“We saw strong balanced sales growth providing choice to our customers in the third quarter, with growth coming from our gas engine, electric, hybrid and commercial van lineup,” said Andrew Frick, vice president, sales, distribution and trucks. “Ford’s truck lineup remains the industry’s top seller. The Maverick and Bronco Sport remain red hot after Ford boosted manufacturing capacity earlier this year. The all-new seventh generation Mustang is off to a jack-rabbit start in its first full month, up 90 percent in September over last year.”

Ford F-Series sales rose 13.4 percent over last year on sales of 190,477 trucks. Year-to-date, F-Series sales totaled 573,370 trucks, outselling the second place Silverado by 169,949 trucks.

Ford overall Q3 truck sales, including pickups and vans, are up 15.3 percent over last year on sales of 275,554 vehicles. Big gains came from the all-new Super Duty pickups (up 17.6 percent), Maverick (up 83.4 percent) and Transit (up 28.3 percent).

Ford was the No. 1 selling truck manufacturer again in Q3 and year-to-date. With 825,179 pickups and vans sold through September of this year, Ford has outsold GM’s pickups and vans by approximately 64,000 vehicles.

Ford Electric and Hybrids Best-Ever Sales

Ford’s Q3 EV sales were up 14.8 percent on best ever sales of 20,962 vehicles. Much of this gain came on strong Mustang Mach-E sales, up 42.5 percent for the quarter and best since its debut in 2021. In the month of September, Mach-E sales achieved sales of 5,872, a new record and a year-over-year gain of 153 percent for the month. E-Transit was the No. 1 selling electric van with its best ever quarterly sales results of 2,617, an 89.8 percent increase. F-150 Lightning is expected to produce sales increases in Q4, as capacity actions at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center are realized. In September, Ford’s overall electric vehicle sales were up 65.0 percent.

Ford hybrid sales, led by F-150 and Maverick hybrid trucks, posted Q3 sales of 34,861 vehicles – up 41.4 percent over last year. As America’s best-selling hybrid truck, F-150 Hybrid sales expanded 46.9 percent on sales of 12,311 trucks. Maverick Hybrid now represents 56.5 percent of all Maverick trucks sold. Q3 Maverick sales totaled 23,931 trucks, an increase of 83.4 percent over last year. Escape Hybrid and plug-in hybrid sales are overwhelmingly selling on pre-sold customer orders.

Ford’s commercial vans have been a source of strength through the entire year and Q3 was no exception. Transit van sales climbed 28.3 percent on sales of 34,006 vans. Transit continues as America’s No. 1 selling commercial van in Q3 and year-to-date with a total of 98,052 vans sold – up 43.5 percent from a year ago. Ford E-Series vans increased 13.4 percent in Q3 and are up 37.3 percent this year. Ford was No. 1 in commercial sales based on the most recent registration data through July. Ford’s U.S. Class 1-7 commercial truck and van share grew to 40.5 percent, up 2.1 percentage points from the same period a year ago.

Lincoln closed the quarter up on the strength of Corsair, Nautilus and Navigator. While Aviator sales were impacted due to the 360-degree camera recall, parts are starting to arrive at retail stores for new customer vehicles. Navigator Q3 sales expanded 46.0 percent on sales of 4,527 SUVs, while sales of the new Lincoln Corsair produced an increase of 25.9 percent for the quarter. Nautilus also realized strong gains with a 32.4 percent increase over Q3 last year.

BlueCruise Growth

Customer usage of BlueCruise, Ford’s hands-free highway driving technology, has now surpassed 125 million cumulative hands-free driven miles, a 33 percent increase since the end of Q2. In Q3, the latest version – BlueCruise 1.3 – started shipping on the Mustang Mach-E to customers and rolling out via a software update to existing Mustang Mach-E owners (2021-2023 model year). Over the next quarter, the software will continue to improve, and Ford will deliver a new version as it becomes available for additional vehicles.

Fast Start for All-New Mustang

Ford’s all-new 2024 Mustang initiated sales in August. For Q3, Mustang sales totaled 9,844 cars, with its first full month of sales in September. Sixty-seven percent of Mustang’s Q3 sales came in September on sales of 6,575, providing momentum going into Q4. The all-new Mustang is turning on dealer lots in just 6 days.

Record EV Sales

Best ever Q3 EV sales build momentum into Q4 on strong September sales. Both Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit achieved best ever Q3 and September monthly sales results. Ford will continue to adapt its EV offerings to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving market.

Strong Demand for E-Transit Vans

California Vanpool Authority (CalVans), a public transit agency in California announced in Q3 a purchase of over 400 new Ford E-Transit vans through electric school bus distributor Model 1, to grow its fleet by 40 percent and increase its ability to reduce its fuel and CO2 footprint across California. This leap in electrification meets the mobility needs of California commuters in 32 counties, particularly in rural areas.

SOURCE: Ford