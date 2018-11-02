Ford Motor Company issues safety recall for select 2010 Ford Fusion and 2010-12 Lincoln MKZ vehicles to replace passenger airbag modules

Ford is issuing a recall for approximately 215 select 2010 Ford Fusion and 2010-12 Lincoln MKZ vehicles to replace airbag modules that may not fully inflate passenger airbags. Dealers will replace the vehicle’s passenger airbag module at no cost to customers.
In a crash requiring deployment of the passenger airbag, a bracket that secures the airbag inflator to the module housing may deform and allow gas that inflates the airbag to leak. An incomplete inflation of the passenger airbag could result in an increased likelihood of injury.
Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from this condition.
Affected vehicles include:
- 2010 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Feb. 26, 2010 through June 21, 2010
- 2010-12 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, March 10, 2009 through July 16, 2012
There are approximately 215 vehicles in the United States and federalized territories. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S34.
