Ford highlighted as corporate leader in CDP water report, building on double a score for water security and climate change

Ford has been recognized by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a leading global environmental non-profit with the largest environmental database in the world, in a report highlighting current water risks and future water-related financial opportunities for businesses. The report highlights Ford’s water saving innovations in its manufacturing facilities around the world as real-world business success stories.

“Ford has unquestioningly benefitted from our years-long relationship with CDP and we appreciate the valuable insight its water security program has added to our internal processes,” said Andy Hobbs, global director, Environmental Quality Office, Environmental & Safety Compliance at Ford. “It’s gratifying, each year, to see our progress toward zero water withdrawals for manufacturing processes. Together with CDP and a growing number of our suppliers, we are ensuring billions of gallons of water are preserved for human consumption.”

Ford’s water strategy aims to make zero water withdrawals for manufacturing processes in order to support freshwater availability in local communities and uses recycling and reuse systems to save water and conserve energy.

Since 2000, Ford has achieved a 76.2% reduction in absolute freshwater use, accounting for a cumulative 186.3 billion gallons of water saved. In 2022, Ford used 22 percent less water globally, the equivalent of providing a year’s worth of water to 1.7 million homes.

In a global evaluation of more than 15,500 global companies, Ford’s efforts in the areas of water security and climate stewardship received a coveted double ‘A’ score from the CDP last year. Ford was the only automaker to achieve the CDP A List in both water and climate.

“We were grateful to receive a double ‘A’ score from CDP and also encouraged to see an increasing number of companies participating in CDP’s data collection,” said Cynthia Williams, Global Director, Sustainability, Homologation and Compliance, Ford. “This is an important metric, which Ford will remain committed to as we push toward our goal of carbon neutrality. We encourage our suppliers and partners to do the same.”

