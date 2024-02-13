Ford: Customer takes home Norway’s first F-150 Lightning

Dag Ødegaard from Lier, Norway, fell in love with Ford F-Series trucks while traveling in the U.S. Now, he's the first Norwegian customer to take home an electric Ford F-150 Lightning

Dag Ødegaard from Lier, Norway, fell in love with Ford F-Series trucks while traveling in the U.S. Now, he’s the first Norwegian customer to take home an electric Ford F-150 Lightning.

It’s fitting that Ødegaard is the first in Norway with the truck, given his connections to America. His wife is from Texas and he owns a store in Norway that sells American grill and barbecue equipment.

“This is a dream vehicle for us especially as we love the USA and Texas so much,” Ødegaard said. “Finally we don’t have to drive two cars to transport two teenage children, my wife and all our luggage to our cabin in [the ski town of] Trysil. In particular, the fact that it has five seats means that we can finally afford to buy ourselves a proper family pickup, which is also fully electric and packed with new technology. It is absolutely outstanding both in terms of comfort, space and driving.”

Ødegaard selected an F-150 Lightning Lariat Launch Edition in Antimatter Blue Metallic with standard range battery, capable of delivering up to 429km miles of range (WLTP).

“This is an important day for Ford in Norway,” said Per Gunnar Berg, CEO of Ford Motor Norway. “As the first country outside America to get F-150 Lightning, we get the opportunity to deliver one of the most talked about electric vehicles in the world in recent years to our customers. We look forward to going full throttle to give even more Norwegians the opportunity to experience an all-electric truck unlike anything else on offer here. It is both bigger, stronger and more capable than most you will find on the Norwegian market, and is just as good as a family car as it is for work.”

SOURCE: Ford