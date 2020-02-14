First e-mobility project for VDL Bus & Coach in Italy: 4 Citeas SLF-120 electric for Malpensa Airport

Milan is aiming for a zero-emission bus fleet for its public transportation system by the year 2030. With 4 Citeas SLF-120 Electric, VDL Bus & Coach will contribute to this climate objective of the north Italian city. The delivered buses will run between the car parks, terminals 1 and 2, and Cargo City at Milano-Malpensa airport. It is the first e-mobility project of VDL Bus & Coach in Italy and is a co-operation between the carriers Arriva Italia s.r.l., Air Pullman S.p.A. and Autolinee Varesine s.r.l.

“Together with our partners Air Pullman and Autolinee Varesine, we are showing by winning this tender that sustainability is of paramount importance to us,” says Angelo Costa, CEO of Arriva Italia. “The choice in favour of the reliable e-buses from VDL Bus & Coach fits in seamlessly with this vision. We see this project as the starting point for increasing the sustainability of Malpensa airport and other airports where Arriva is already present as a carrier.”

Alex de Jong, Business Manager Public Transport of VDL Bus & Coach, adds: “With our electric buses, we are striving for a better climate and a cleaner and quieter city. Milan is the next city with a pronounced sustainability vision that uses our expertise as Europe’s frontrunner in e-mobility. Naturally, we are very proud of that. In Italy, we would now like to show we are a reliable partner that supplies not only the buses but also the entire charging infrastructure.”

24-hour operation

The 4 Citeas SLF-120 Electric, each equipped with an 85 kWh battery pack, do not drive on the airfield at Milano-Malpensa itself. However, they are fitted with special lighting, so that they can be used there in emergencies if necessary. The buses also have WiFi, USB connections and dark-tinted glazing. The buses are used around the clock, with one vehicle also continuing to drive at night.

For the charging equipment, VDL Bus & Coach is once again working with the Dutch company Heliox on its first Italian electrical project. For interim rapid charging, Cargo City will install a 300 kW rapid charger. The depot has chargers that allow two buses to be charged at the same time at 30 kW, or one bus to refuel with energy at 60 kW.

SOURCE: VDL Bus & Coach