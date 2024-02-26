Fiat’s new global game

FIAT CEO Olivier Francois has just unveiled the next steps in the creation of the brand’s product lineup

In a constantly changing global mobility market, there are those who dream about a better future and those who take concrete steps toward a more sustainable and responsible tomorrow. FIAT has proven that the future is already here with the unveiling of its new family of Panda-inspired concepts.

The first new product will be revealed this July, followed by the launch of a new vehicle every year until 2027. These new models have been designed to conquer the streets of the world and to complete the brand’s lineup. Thanks to Stellantis, FIAT has access to a new global platform on which it has added its distinctive brand of Italian creativity: a recipe combining beauty and simple solutions.

The new global game was announced today in a video in which Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and Stellantis global CMO, presented from Geneva, Italy, using a cheerful Panda, the model that has changed the way we experience the automobile for more than 40 years. This symbol of Italian creativity inspired the new family of concepts.

Olivier Francois stated, “FIAT is a global brand with 1.3 million cars sold last year and solid leadership in many parts of the world. We are in a global game and our next step will be to transition from local products to a global offer that can benefit all of our customers everywhere in the world. We are excited to share this glimpse into our future, a very near future actually, since the first car will be presented in four months during the brand’s 125th anniversary celebration. That car will then be followed by one new model every year.”

The new cars will share the same philosophy. Functionality should never exist without fun – and the same technology – a single global platform where new models can be manufactured on a local relevance basis. Wherever the new models are created, they can be produced in any part of the world and reach customers everywhere. The unique multi-energy platform will also allow the next Fiat models to be equipped with all types of powertrain (electric, hybrid and ICE). Furthermore, the new family will feature an efficient use of space together with sustainable materials. Each of the new models will be a unique and original interpretation of the inclusive, accessible and ingenious spirit that has allowed the brand to create vehicles with modular interiors, unique looks and bold personalities.

FIAT is taking on the challenge of producing more sustainable and affordable cars with its “less is more” approach, removing redundant parts and reducing polluting materials, such as chrome, alloys, leather and the foams in seats; plus, there is a renewed focus on aerodynamic performance, as can be seen in the fastback concept, and on the “modularity” inherent in FIAT’s Italian ingenuity. The latter is favored by a transversal platform and a shared use of up to 80% common parts depending on the models, such as the interiors, resulting in more efficient manufacturing and benefits for the customers, such as affordability and distinctiveness.

City Car

The first concept in the video is the new City Car. Bigger than the current Panda, a sort of “Mega-Panda,” its design was also inspired by the brand’s birthplace: the iconic Lingotto building in Turin with its famous rooftop test track. FIAT’s designers were inspired by some of the Lingotto’s special features when creating the new design language, including structural lightness, space optimization and brightness. Meanwhile, the oval shape of the “La Pista 500” track on the roof made its mark on some of the aspects of the new model’s interiors, from the dashboard to the display and seats.

Moreover, FIAT is putting a special emphasis on the use of sustainable materials, including recycled plastics and bamboo fabrics. The brand also aims to remove some of the barriers to a more sustainable mobility, including making plugging and unplugging easier with a self-winding cable. The high driving position and robust design make this city car the perfect ally for customers all over the world, especially in crowded urban environments. But, at the same time, it offers roominess and versatility for family weekend trips and holidays.

Pick-Up

The Pick-Up is the second concept that appears in the video. FIAT is the market leader in South America and the Strada pick-up is the best-selling vehicle on the Brazilian market. Moving forward, FIAT is certain that this type of vehicle can replicate its success at a global level, even in Europe. FIAT’s new Pick-Up concept puts the fun into functionality and responds to the global rediscovery of the value of free time. Fun yet practical are sure to spread throughout the world with this model. This vehicle blends the concept of a pickup with the functionality of an LCV and the comfort of an SUV in a size that is suitable for urban environments all over the world. Outdoor activities are more than hobbies, and this pickup is perfectly designed to get the most out of one’s lifestyle.

Fastback

An heir to two of the brand’s biggest hits, the Fiat Fastback in Brazil and the Fiat Tipo in the Middle East and Africa, this fastback aims to follow in their footsteps and establish itself at a global level in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and even Europe. This concept is made on the same modular platform and features a sporty flair. The Fastback is proof that FIAT could improve its sustainable commitment without giving up on performance: the dynamism of the silhouette and the aerodynamic performance offer lower consumption and more modernity and youthfulness than many SUVs.

SUV

The fourth concept in the video is a spacious family SUV, a sort of “Giga-Panda.” In line with FIAT’s role as a pioneer of accessible, innovative and sustainable mobility, the vehicle is yet another confirmation of the special emphasis the brand is putting on the needs of family transport. FIAT’s SUV concept meets customers’ ultimate needs in terms of safety, versatility and design, bringing roominess and robustness to families all over the world.

Camper

The last concept presented is the ultimate do-it-all vehicle, as it features the new dolce vita style and reconnects people to each other and nature. This concept pays homage to the “Fun-ctionality” of the Panda from the ’80s, recalling the versatility of a car that was made for the city with the features of an SUV and the soul of a trusty companion.

SOURCE: Stellantis