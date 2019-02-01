FCA US reports 2019 January sales

FCA US LLC said today January U.S. sales rose 2 percent to 136,082 vehicles compared with sales of 132,803 vehicles in January 2018.

Retail sales for the month were 104,290 vehicles while fleet sales totaled 31,792 vehicles and accounted for 23 percent of total sales during the month.

“In spite of some frigid January weather, we remain bullish on 2019 given the continued underlying strength of the US economy,” said U.S. Head of Sales Reid Bigland. “We expect a good cadence of new product throughout the year led by our Ram heavy-duty pickup trucks and Jeep® Gladiator midsize truck in the first half of this year.”

Ram Brand

Sales rose 24 percent to 39,649 vehicles. Pickup truck sales jumped 19 percent to 34,889. This was the first January the new Ram 1500 was available in dealer showrooms.

Jeep® Brand

Despite extreme weather across the Midwest and Northeast – two key regions for Jeep – brand sales slipped only 2 percent to 58,401 vehicles. The Wrangler set a new record for January as sales finished at 13,024. The Jeep Compass also set a January record with sales of 10,298 vehicles.

Dodge Brand

Sales fell 2 percent to 27,077 vehicles.

Chrysler Brand

Sales fell 14 percent to 9,054 vehicles.

Fiat Brand

Sales fell 39 percent to 751 vehicles.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Sales fell 30 percent to 1,150 vehicles.

Sales Spotlight

The Ram brand was the highlight in what is typically a slow month for the truck industry. Sales climbed 24 percent. It was the highest January ever eclipsing the last record of 38,045 vehicles set in 2017. This is the fifth-straight January of sales above the 30,000 mark for the Ram brand.

The North American International Auto Show helped generate some consumer buzz for the brand as the Ram 1500 took home the title of North American Truck of the Year, beating out the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. Ram also used the show to unveil its redesigned 2019 heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks.

SOURCE: FCA