FCA- EIB: EUR 300 million loan for R&D projects.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) (“FCA”) has signed today, a € 300 million five- year loan with the European Investment Bank (“EIB”) to support specific investments to be implemented by FCA during 2019-2021.

FCA investments aim at supporting the manufacturing deployment of the most advanced vehicle powertrain electrification technologies and in particular the setup of production lines for the manufacturing of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), at the FCA’s production plant in Melfi (Italy), and the manufacturing of battery electric vehicles (BEV), at the production plant in Mirafiori (Italy).

The loan consolidates EIB collaboration with FCA.

Source: FCA