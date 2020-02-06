Faurecia wins a major award for hydrogen storage systems for Hyundai trucks

Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies, was recently awarded a significant contract for fuel cell electric vehicle storage systems from Hyundai Motor Company.

Faurecia will supply the entire hydrogen storage system (including 10,000 hydrogen tanks) which will be produced in its global center of expertise dedicated to hydrogen storage systems in Bavans, France with delivery to start in 2021.

Over a four-year period, Faurecia will equip around 1,600 Hyundai heavy duty trucks that will be afterwards delivered to Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility in Switzerland, a newly-created joint venture between Hyundai and H2 Energy to spearhead hydrogen mobility in Europe.

Patrick Koller, Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia declares: “Fuel cell electric vehicle technology will become significant in the powertrain mix in the next ten to fifteen years in particular for commercial vehicles. Faurecia is investing significant resources in optimizing the potential of this technology and creating the best-in class ecosystem to accelerate its deployment. This award, along with the joint venture we have created with Michelin to offer a unique range of hydrogen fuel cell systems, is a major step in our commitment to become the leader in fuel cell systems”.

Fuel-cell electric vehicles offer an attractive and complementary alternative to battery electric vehicles. The range and refueling time of fuel-cell trucks should be equivalent to diesel ones whilst being completely emissions-free. By 2030, it is estimated that 2 million new vehicles of which 350,000 commercial vehicles will be equipped with fuel cell technology.

SOURCE: Faurecia