eSOL’s leading OS “eMCOS® POSIX” now supports latest Arm real-time automotive processor, demonstrating continued ecosystem momentum

Leveraging Corellium’s virtualization technology to achieve efficiency in automotive system development in the software-defined vehicle era

eSOL, a leading developer of real-time embedded software solutions for the automotive market, now supports Arm’s latest real-time safety-enabled processor, Arm® Cortex®-R82AE, demonstrating the ongoing automotive innovation being driven by the Arm ecosystem through close collaboration between leading automotive supply chain partners.

This achievement was made possible by utilizing virtual prototypes of Arm’s leading-edge Automotive Enhanced IP under Arm Virtual Hardware (AVH) developed by Corellium, also an Arm ecosystem partner. AVH is a cloud offering that hosts high performant virtual platforms of the Arm IP that offers ISA parity accelerating software development activities ahead of silicon availability. This enables the rapid deployment of a real-time OS on a virtual prototype running natively on Amazon Web Services (AWS) instance, significantly reducing the development time as compared to traditional virtual prototypes.

The new Arm Cortex-R82AE processor implements Arm’s 64-bit ISA and can be used in applications that enable advanced real-time control and safety islands, ensuring functional safety within a system. It offers a Memory Management Unit (MMU) which supports the deployment of rich operating systems. The ability to deploy eMCOS POSIX on the new Cortex-R82AE processor as well as on Arm’s Cortex-A family of processors, positions eMCOS POSIX as a scalable operating system that supports everything from microcontrollers to high-end SoCs, making eMCOS POSIX an optimal choice for mission-critical systems.

By leveraging the ISA parity provided by Arm-based virtual platforms, eMCOS POSIX can be smoothly deployed on the virtual Arm Cortex-R82AE processor without the need for special adjustments for the virtual platform executing natively in the cloud, thereby reducing development costs by nearly half.

A significant advantage of this development process is the ability to accurately test functionalities without waiting for the physical hardware. It is also possible to confirm that the network drivers, TCP/IP stack, and other components operated flawlessly without any modifications of the virtual platform. This technology allows developers to immediately start designing, developing, and validating cutting-edge software for the automotive industry, realizing a significant shift-left approach (conducting functional verification and integration activities early in the development lifecycle). This minimizes software rework once hardware becomes available thus improving efficiency.

Bob N. Ueyama, Executive Vice President and the Head of the Business Management Head Quarter at eSOL says: “We are confident that the integration of eMCOS POSIX and Arm Cortex-R82AE offers the optimal solution for software development in the SDV era. As an Arm ecosystem partner, we will continue to pursue innovations in automotive system development in the SDV era, contributing to both the efficiency of software development and the safety of systems.”

Suraj Gajendra, vice president of products and solutions, Automotive Line of Business, Arm says: “To achieve the scale needed to unlock the full potential of software-defined vehicles requires collaborations that span the entire automotive supply chain. By leveraging the latest Arm Automotive Enhanced technology, made available through a virtual platform from Corellium, partners can leverage eMCOS POSIX on the safety-capable Cortex-R82AE to rapidly develop safety-critical applications with greater efficiency and higher performance.”

SOURCE: eSOL