EO Charging wins Tesco’s home delivery EV charging business

The partnership will see EO, whose fleet charging solutions are already used by some of the world’s leading corporations in the UK and Europe including Amazon, DHL, Go-Ahead and Uber, taking care of end-to-end electrification for Tesco. This includes upfront consultation to charging hardware, ongoing 24/7/365 support, maintenance, and onsite Service Level Agreement (SLA) for mission critical charging infrastructure.

Tesco’s charging infrastructure will be managed by EO Cloud – dedicated depot software that combines charge scheduling, site load management, vehicle telematics integration and energy data to reduce infrastructure installation costs and optimize fuel cost per vehicle.

Charlie Jardine, Founder & CEO at EO Charging, said: “Tesco is one of the largest and most important businesses in the UK so it’s a privilege to play a part in its transition to electric vehicles as part of its decarbonisation strategy. Our focus is now to help the business optimise its fleet performance and provide round the clock support and ongoing maintenance of their charging infrastructure.”

EO recently executed an operations and management programme covering several thousand AC chargers at more than 50 sites across six countries for one of its clients. As part of the charging programme, EO resolved any Europe-wide on-site or remote issue in an average time of under three hours.

EO Charging recently announced an agreement for a business combination with First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FRSG), which is expected to result in EO Charging becoming a public company listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

SOURCE: EO Charging