Ekkono’s edge machine learning simplifies deployment of AI for automotive applications on Infineon’s AURIX™ TC3x and TC4x

Automotive component suppliers and OEMs alike are faced with the challenge that every car is unique

Automotive component suppliers and OEMs alike are faced with the challenge that every car is unique. It is unique in how, where and by whom it is driven, its design, the purpose of the ride, as well as the road and traffic conditions where it operates. To ensure that each vehicle functions well and runs optimally, it is necessary to know and manage it and its conditions individually. The AURIX™ microcontroller (MCU) family from Infineon Technologies AG provides advanced real-time computing hardware, e.g. for embedded AI in safety-critical automotive applications. To leverage these powerful capabilities, Infineon’s ecosystem partner Ekkono Solutions now offers an easy-to-use, fast and effective software development kit (SDK) for creating AI algorithms for embedded systems based on AURIX TC3x and TC4x.

“We’ve been an Infineon ecosystem partner since 2019”, says Rikard König, CTO and co-founder at Ekkono. “Now we have a mature solution together that meets the needs and requirements of the automotive industry. We take great pride in going to market with Infineon who is one of the monoliths of high-performance MCUs in this space.”

“Artificial intelligence is on the rise and there is no question that this technology will also play a crucial role in tomorrow’s transportation solutions,” said Thomas Boehm, Senior Vice President Microcontroller at Infineon. “The latest Infineon AURIX microcontrollers provide versatile AI capabilities for customer projects. We are therefore excited to work with Ekkono to further simplify the development of AI-based automotive applications. We believe that these applications will not only serve convenience purposes but will also improve road safety and security.”

Ekkono Solutions AB that performs individual incremental learning at the edge, i.e. when the vehicle is started up and during operation. This enables virtual sensors that augment or replace physical sensors for climate control, battery management, and emissions, health indicators that detect deviations on transmission, gearboxes, and braking systems for condition-based maintenance, as well as simulations that determine the optimal driveline settings for the individual vehicle. This makes every component and every vehicle a little better, more reliable, and more energy efficient.

With the automotive market in mind, Ekkono has adapted its SDK to Infineon’s AURIX core and accelerators. Without any further adjustments at the hardware level, developers can train and generate AI algorithms while taking advantage of the advanced capabilities of the AURIX TC3x and TC4x, especially for secure and safety-critical automotive applications. This embedded artificial intelligence enables vehicles to be context-aware and “understand” their environment as well as the driver’s needs – a prerequisite especially for future applications such as autonomous driving.

SOURCE: Infineon