Eefje Dikker has been appointed to the Board of Management of Daimler Mobility AG, responsible for Human Resources

The Supervisory Board of Daimler Mobility AG has appointed Eefje Dikker to the Board of Management as Director of Labor Relations effective January 1, 2020. The 49-year-old Dutch citizen will be responsible for all areas of Human Resources at Daimler Mobility AG, which operates in more than 40 countries with a total workforce of approximately 13,000 employees. As a member of the Daimler HR Executive Committee, Eefje Dikker reports to Wilfried Porth, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Human Resources, Labour Director & Mercedes-Benz Vans and to Franz Reiner, Chairman of the Board of Daimler Mobility AG.

“As a provider of mobility services, Daimler Mobility will focus in the future on three core activities: financial services, fleet management and digital mobility solutions. Our employees are the crucial force that is bringing about this transformation. I’m delighted to have Eefje Dikker as a member of the Board of Management, as she will strongly support us with a forward-looking human resources policy throughout this transformation process. That’s because a value-based corporate culture will ultimately also have a positive effect on our cooperation with our customers and partners”, stated Franz Reiner.

“Through the appointment of Eefje Dikker, we are adding a human resources manager with international experience to the Board of Management. In her previous positions at Daimler, Eefje Dikker has demonstrated over the last 20 years that she is capable of taking on further challenging responsibilities. With her extensive expertise she will provide strong momentum at Daimler Mobility for the achievement of its global HR strategy”, explained Harald Wilhelm, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Mobility AG and Wilfried Porth, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Human Resources, Labour Director & Mercedes-Benz Vans. The Board of Management of Daimler Mobility AG now consists of seven members, including two women.

After studying communication sciences at Radboud University in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, Eefje Dikker joined Mercedes-Benz AG as a trainee in 1996. She worked at the Daimler Group until 2014 in a variety of management positions, including as the Head of Global Executive HR and the Head of Compensation, Benefits & HR Policies. She subsequently founded a personnel placement agency in the Netherlands with a focus on women managers. In 2017, she became the Director of Human Resources at Athlon International B.V., the fleet management specialist of Daimler Mobility AG with headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. She has been the Head of Human Resources at Daimler Mobility AG since June 2019.

