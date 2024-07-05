e-ROUTES, the electric vehicle co-pilot for stress-free journeys, designed by Stellantis

Stellantis extends e-ROUTES app to all its brands in Europe this summer

e-ROUTES is a Stellantis mobile application designed for full electric vehicles, seamlessly compatible with CarPlay® or Android Auto™ and connected with real-time vehicle data to ease range anxiety by recommending optimal charging stations along any route.

Launched first with Citroën in October 2023, Stellantis has progressively rolled out e-ROUTES and its advanced functionalities to the connected and full electric vehicles of Peugeot, DS Automobiles, Opel and Vauxhall. The application is being extended to all European countries and now available in summer 2024 to Fiat (600e), Fiat Professional (E-Scudo and E-Doblò), Alfa Romeo (Junior Elettrica), Jeep® (Avenger) and Lancia (Ypsilon Electric).

e-ROUTES is developed primarily for customers who purchased an electric connected vehicle without the navigation system.

Its main scope is to provide to customers an intelligent trip planning solution capable of supplying always updated navigation guidance based on real-time vehicle data, such as the battery charge level, battery capacity, air temperature, etc. e-ROUTES promises to its users:

Range anxiety reduction during long distance trips, thanks to precise suggestions on the most efficient charging stations along the route

Intuitive trip planning. Thanks to its integration with dynamic vehicle data and consumption specifications, it provides tailored and intelligent planning based on the vehicle characteristics

Mental workload lightening, with a full navigation experience, from planning to guidance with real-time traffic, including speed camera alerts and voice instructions.

“We are designing tech solutions that enhance the electric driving experience and simplify electric vehicle management,” says Rodolphe Huet, Stellantis VP, Head of Software Product for Electric Vehicle & Navigation Services. “Leveraging software for a new in-vehicle experience, Stellantis offers the power of connected services to make our customers’ life easier, their drive safer and their trip more exciting.”

Either directly on the smartphone or more comfortably mirrored with CarPlay® and Android Auto™ in the infotainment system onto the vehicle’s central screen, e-ROUTES intuitively helps customers by planning their trip, guiding them to the destination and suggesting the most efficient charging stations along the route, tailored to the driver’s preferences, including payment options and minimum battery level. The guidance toward each charging station is supported by real-time traffic information and vehicle state of charge dynamic updates; thus, it helps the customer to recompute the trip prediction in case the conditions change. For example, if the customer is traveling at a higher speed compared to suggested planning, e-ROUTES will inform the driver about new route options and will suggest anticipating the charging sessions, to guarantee the arrival at the predefined preferences selected by the customer (e.g. a specific minimum state of charge at the destination).

Designed by the Software Division of Stellantis, the e-ROUTES application is powered by:

An advanced routing algorithm, benchmark on the market, which calculates the most suitable route considering the location of the charging stations, their quality (quantity and characteristics of the terminals in each station) and availability (information on available, in-use or out-of-service charging points).

A seamless connection to the car, which dynamically shares with e-ROUTES the needed vehicle data (battery state of charge, charging status, air temperature, etc.) to provide specific insights such as predicted range and charge level on arrival. Using the telematic box, this connection allows direct access to key data and doesn’t require the addition of a dongle.

A connected navigation feature set, using high-quality maps always up to date, enriched by state-of-the-art guidance, real-time traffic information and a comprehensive set of travel services (speed limits, road closures, hazards, etc.).

Moreover, each journey is supported by precise suggestions on charging station plugs live availability, so that customers will know if a station is busy or not. Additionally, when planning a trip, each suggested charging station will display restaurants, bars, and hotels nearby, so that customers can decide whether to spend the recharge time having a coffee or plan the trip based on the accessibility to certain services. Furthermore, e-ROUTES will – depending on the availability – estimate the cost of each charging session, letting the customer know in advance the total cost of the charging needed for the trip.

Finally, when it’s time to start traveling, it is possible, at the discretion of the user, to choose whether to activate the voice guide to obtain vocal indications during the journey. Thus, customers can enjoy the full trip supported by real-time traffic ahead and speed cameras alerts, in order to provide a full navigation experience.

e-ROUTES is included in the CONNECT PLUS package – or as standalone service for customers who purchased their vehicle before July 3rd, 2023:

CONNECT PLUS, the connected services package offering several features, allows the customers to remotely and easily interact with their car, also guaranteeing an onboard, safer and exciting experience. This pack is available for customers with a dedicated trial period of use included in the vehicle price that depends on the brand. Once this period is over, to continue benefit from all the features included in the pack, it will be necessary to subscribe.

The Standalone service subscription is an ad-hoc flexible in time offer which gives the customer the possibility to select a preferred duration and payment option: 4€ per month or 40€ per year.

Once having activated the CONNECT PLUS pack or the Standalone service, to access e-ROUTES, customers will only need to open the Brand mobile app of their vehicle and click on the dedicated link that will redirect them to e-ROUTES. The users do not need to create a new account, identifying with the same Brand account credentials.

Stellantis has the ambition of providing the best solutions for its brands’ customers, which today would benefit from e-ROUTES, helping in the transition to electric vehicles. Deploying advanced technology that enhances vehicle safety, improves customers’ experience and keeps drivers informed are key elements of Stellantis’ commitment in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to offer cutting-edge mobility.

SOURCE: Stellantis