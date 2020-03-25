DTF introduces new finance program for Freightliner and Western Star construction trucks

Daimler Truck Financial (DTF), a business unit of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC, is rolling out a new finance program for Freightliner and Western Star vocational trucks in the construction segment. This new option offers qualified buyers up to 120 days to make their first payment.

“We know that customers in the construction segment have different business cycles and credit requirements. We will work together with our team at Daimler Trucks North America to provide financing solutions that fit their needs,” said Tobias Waldeck, head of Daimler Truck Financial. “This program is just one of a number of options we offer to help our customers run their businesses and keep the world moving.”

In addition to the 120 days to first payment finance option, DTF has several vocational-specific finance alternatives and custom finance packages including retail loans, seasonal and skip payments, multiple lease options and flexible payment terms.

“With the best trucks, the best team, and the best dealers, DTNA is well positioned to provide the focus and attention our customers require,” said David Carson, senior vice president, Vocational sales and marketing, Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA). “Now more than ever, local collaboration with our global partners at Daimler Truck Financial will deliver holistic support for our construction customers. Whether before buying, during the purchase process, or to keep our customers up and running – we are here for them.”

From construction trucks to heavy-haul tractors, Freightliner and Western Star have reliable, tough and versatile vocational solutions for any job. For more information about this new option or to explore any of the vocational options from DTF, please contact a Freightliner or Western Star dealer.

SOURCE: Daimler Trucks North America