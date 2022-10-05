DS 9 Opéra Première: An unparalleled overture

DS Automobiles is introducing a new Limited Edition DS 9 OPÉRA PREMIÈRE characterised by incredible French luxury expertise in an iconic model.

Incredible DS Automobiles expertise

Based on the RIVOLI + model, DS 9 Opéra Première showcases incredible French luxury expertise with an exclusive new interior designed and upholstered by the women and men of the Colours and Materials team and the DS Automobiles master upholsterers, based in the Paris region.

The embodiment of outstanding refinement, DS 9 Opéra Première’s interior is adorned with delightful Pearl Grey Nappa Leather over all the dashboard and door panels, interspersed with subtle Pearl stitching. The seats in the iconic watchstrap upholstery are covered with a light Pearl Grey Nappa Leather in keeping with the trim.

Around the sunroof and on the interior of all the door pillars, the Pebble Grey Alcantara® headlining makes for a gentle and tranquil atmosphere, where colours are elegantly matched.

Among the four colours offered, beside Perla Nera Black, Platinum Grey and Crystal Pearl, the colour Whisper makes an appearance on DS 9. At once sophisticated and enchanting, this dark alternative reflects subtle hints of violet for a distinctive cloak. This daring, unusual colour absorbs and plays with light to bring to life and enhance DS 9’s sleek silhouette.

The special badges on the front doors complete DS 9 Opéra Première’s exclusive appearance.

E-TENSE 250 and E-TENSE 4×4 360 plug-in hybrid drivetrains

Converted in France by the DS PERFORMANCE team, DS 9 E-TENSE 4×4 360 Opéra Première represents the ultimate DS Automobiles technology. With a PureTech 200 petrol engine and two electric motors with 81 kW (110 horsepower) at the front and 83 kW (113 horsepower) at the back as well as special settings, DS 9 E-TENSE 4×4 360 Opéra Première has first-class performance (0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds, 1,000 metres start-stop in 25.0 seconds) with CO 2 emissions limited to 35 g/km.

For extended range, DS 9 E-TENSE 250 Opéra Première showcases a PureTech 200 petrol engine and an 81 kW (110 horsepower) electric motor linked to a 15.6 kWh battery. Zero emissions range is up to 73 kilometres on the WLTP combined cycle and 83 kilometres on the WLTP city cycle. CO 2 emissions are rated at 23 g/km with a combined fuel consumption of 1.0 litre / 100 km.

All equipment standard, no compromises

In addition to the equipment already standard on DS 9 RIVOLI +, including DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION controlled damping, DS DRIVE ASSIST level 2 semi-autonomous driving and DS ACTIVE LED VISION turning headlamps, DS 9 Opéra Première is supplemented with other standard technology such as DS NIGHT VISION, the Extended Safety Pack, DS PARK PILOT, an electric sunroof with powered wind deflector, the FOCAL Electra® sound system, the DS LOUNGE Seats Pack and alarm with deadlocking and electric child-proof doors.

SOURCE: Stellantis