Dott wins three-year contract in Milan for e-scooters and e-bikes

Dott, the responsible European micromobility operator, has been awarded a three-year contract by the city of Milan to provide 2,000 e-scooters and 2,000 e-bikes.

Following recent contract wins in Rome and Turin, the contract validates Dott’s position as the leading shared micromobility operator in Italy. The renewed service will cover an expanded area further out beyond the city centre, helping more people to choose efficient and sustainable travel across the city.

Delivered sustainably

The e-scooter fleet will be formed of Dott’s fully refurbished vehicles, which have undergone a complete renovation, avoiding the emissions from manufacturing and transporting new vehicles. Dott’s e-scooters have been completely dismantled by a team of specialists, before being repaired and rebuilt. A larger, more stable, 11” rear wheel has been fitted, in addition to the 12’’ front wheel, to increase safety and provide a more comfortable ride.

A solution for all

Dott will provide e-bikes fitted with child seats as part of its fleet, offering a solution for families to travel sustainably. Some cargo bikes will also be available, helping those with luggage or shopping to reduce their reliance on cars.

Arianna Censi, Mobility Councillor, City of MIlan, said: “Shared scooters and bikes are a highly valued service in Milan, which provide a connection to public transport for many people. We have chosen to continue supporting the service through this new tender because this transport ensures people can move around without using a private car, and benefits all citizens through reduced road congestion and improved air quality.”

Andrea Giaretta, General Manager Italy, Dott, said: “We are proud to have been trusted once again by the city of Milan to deliver a safe and reliable service, in a responsible way. This win establishes Dott as the leading operator in Italy, with over 15,000 vehicles available in all the main Italian cities. Our truly multimodal service, offering both e-scooters and e-bikes ensures we can best support public transport to help increase a shift from cars to more sustainable travel.”

Parking will be available only at allocated parking spots, defined by the city authorities, with riders having to upload a photo of their parked vehicle in order to end their trip.

The environment and social impact are at the heart of every business decision at Dott. The micromobility company has set out its goals and progress at ridedott.com/sustainability.

