Dongfeng Motor announces new strategy

Wuhan, China – Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. (DFL), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s joint venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Corporation (DFG), today announced the launch of its new strategy, “DNA+”*, which aims to transform and further develop its business.

China’s automotive market is undergoing a major transformation with the rise of new energy vehicles (NEVs). DFL’s DNA+ strategy aims to accelerate business transformation, improve efficiency, and achieve further development.

Launch of NEVs

DFL plans to launch 10 locally developed NEVs in the Chinese market by 2026. Four of these models will be Nissan brand vehicles, with the first model to be launched in the second half of 2024.

Export of passenger vehicles

DFL, with the support of DFG and Nissan, will begin a vehicle export business in 2025 with an initial export target of 100,000 units per year.

Under the DNA+ strategy, DFL will fully utilize its assets in China and promote research and development at a speed that fits and reflects this dynamic, rapidly evolving market. DFL will then provide high value-added products, technologies, and services, and aim to improve business performance while strengthening its responses in environmental areas.

DFL was established in 2003 and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Over the past two decades, in line with the development of China’s automotive industry, DFL has evolved its business, boasting cumulative sales exceeding 21.5 million units and a positive corporate culture.

