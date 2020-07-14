Digital world premiere: redefining Driving Performance: Meet Mercedes DIGITAL #6 – 730 reasons to watch this AMG special

The most powerful production AMG of all time is the focus of the sixth episode of the Meet Mercedes DIGITAL news format. The development team at Affalterbach pulled out all the stops when they applied their exceptional engineering skills to the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (fuel consumption combined 12.8 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions combined 292 g/km)[1]. With its re-engineered, 537 kW (730 hp) V8 biturbo engine, sophisticated aerodynamics, intelligent lightweight design, high driving dynamics and expressive design, the Black Series is the performance and sports car brand’s new flagship model. “Meet Mercedes DIGITAL #6: 730 reasons to watch this AMG special” will air online on 15 July 2020 at 2.00 pm (CEST) on the Mercedes me media digital platform https://media.mercedes-benz.com/meetmercedesdigital after which it will be available as video-on-demand.

In episode six of Meet Mercedes DIGITAL, Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, presents the high-octane highlights of the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series from the Mercedes-Benz Cars test and technology centre (PTZ) in Immendingen. Black Series has been the mark of uncompromisingly sporty Mercedes-AMG automobiles since 2006, with a consistent technology transfer from motorsport into series production. The new super sports car is the result of the brand’s many years of experience in total vehicle development.

The new Meet Mercedes DIGITAL series is an innovative news format on Mercedes me media. With regular episodes in the style of a news bulletin, it presents current topics, goes in-depth and provides expert analysis. The moderated shows encompass studio discussions and reports from production facilities or test tracks.

Comprehensive press materials, with texts, images and videos on the new super sports car will be available to download on Mercedes me media as of 15 July 2020.

[1] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the NEDC CO 2 figures according to

Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures.

SOURCE: Daimler