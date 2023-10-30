Digital Certificate: Providing customers with more transparency when selling a used Škoda

Digital Certificate lists manufacturer-authorised details, including technical specifications, verified mileage, servicing and repairs

With a few clicks, Škoda owners can now create a Digital Certificate with verified details on their vehicle’s condition and service history within warranty time. This file is an official document from the manufacturer, compiling data from various sources, including the vehicle’s electronic service book. Customers consistently have reliable information about their vehicle at their fingertips without needing to visit a dealer or pay additional fees. The service is available for free on all European Škoda cars where Škoda Connect is provided. This website provides an overview of the respective countries for the respective features.

The Digital Vehicle Certificate substantially increases transparency for all parties when a Škoda customer is selling a used car and thereby increasing its resale value. The document includes the vehicle identification, technical specifications, an overview of standard and optional equipment for buyers and sellers. Up-to-date mileage and mileage history, any prepaid service and warranty extensions, as well as a comprehensive service history are also provided. This not only encompasses regular maintenance but also any warranty repairs. Post warranty history will be integrated to the Digital Certificate Service later. Vehicle owners can conveniently create the file and export it as a PDF from Škoda Connect web portal. They just need to visit the portal, log in, click on Digital Certificate and download the PDF. After that they may resend or share it accordingly to their needs. Škoda owners can generate this certificate any time and as often as they wish.

Mileage updated weekly

When selling a car, the Digital Certificate quickly provides all the details the prospective buyer may wish to know. The mileage history for example is continuously updated – not just during servicing. The mileage is recorded every week from the moment the Remote Access feature is activated as part of Škoda Connect.

Škoda Connect: everything essential on your mobile phone

The Škoda Connect digital service allows users to monitor key vehicle parameters on their mobile phone and includes a variety of additional features, such as door lock checks, Škoda vehicle personalisation when switching between different vehicles stored in one account, roadside assistance in case of a breakdown, and planning service visits. All relevant movement and customer data are stored securely at all times, consistently meeting the stringent standards of the EU GDPR.

Digitalisation: Increasing range of innovative, clever services

Škoda Auto offers an increasingly wide range of connectivity features and innovative services that make using the car easier and more even more convenient. Examples include the remote parking payment feature Pay to Park, or the latest Offers service, giving Škoda car users access to a plenty of discounted items and special offers.

SOURCE: Škoda