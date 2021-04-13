DHL powers up its offering for electric vehicle logistics

Responding to the increasing business and public demand for information about electric vehicles, Deutsche Post DHL Group, the world’s leading logistics company, launched its DHL EV TV initiative. The series will comprise of 12 main programs supported by webinars and podcasts and underlines the Group’s significant expertise in battery logistics, not least demonstrated by the development of the StreetScooter and its Formula E engagement. The material will be made available on a newly established DHL EV TV hub as well as a range of social media channels. By sharing insights and research, the experts of DHL Team EV help prepare for the quantum change in production and transportation that new technology will bring. The initiative is part of DHL’s commitment to strengthen its portfolio dedicated to EV logistics and in line with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s increased pace to decarbonize the company. To this end, the Group is investing a total of EUR 7 billion over the next ten years in measures to reduce its CO2 emissions, which includes the expansion of its zero-emission e-vehicle fleet, among other things.

“The auto-mobility industry is currently undergoing drastic changes. With increasing demand for electric vehicles, as well as the convergence between engineering and modern technology, logistics companies must also adapt their offerings. With our EV TV program, we are able to give our customers a better understanding of the industry and our solutions,” says Fathi Tlatli, President Global Auto-Mobility, DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation. “We are not just a service provider, but a reliable partner with strong expertise that address the logistics challenges of today and tomorrow – and offers innovative solutions along the entire supply chain.”

Deutsche Post DHL Group combines well-developed expertise with regards to the storage of EV batteries, as well as transporting them via air, ocean and road freight. With insight and experience in all areas of electric mobility, Team EV can also support customers with the set-up and evolution of resilient and efficient EV supply chains. The DHL EV team is a reliable partner for both automotive manufacturers as well as their suppliers. The offering ranges from implementation of processes to ensure accuracy and speed of clearance as well as an integrated transport solution providing compliant coverage across several countries to return/replacement programs for batteries including dealer support to reduce complexity within the supply chain. It for example takes care of end-customer support and might act as single point of contact for all Aftermarket battery flows and helps enhancing the efficiency of battery inventory management. Furthermore, customers do not necessarily need to invest in own infrastructure. With access to DHL’s worldwide network, logistics of batteries and electronic vehicles can be designed more flexible and agile.

The expected growth in electric mobility will affect the sector in many aspects. The market for EV batteries is supposed to increase significantly in the future. According to data from Frost & Sullivan, by 2025 electric vehicles will account for 16 percent of car sales worldwide. This will not only change the supply chain of OEM producing battery cells and battery packs but will also affect key aspects in after-market service, particularly in providing a second life to batteries after their first use.

Throughout the series of DHL EV TV programs, Team EV will be looking at the entire value chain that’s essential to making the EV revolution happen – from energy production to vehicle driving range, from storage to battery safety. Experts from many backgrounds around the world share their enthusiasm and knowledge of EV technology with Team EV.

SOURCE: DHL