DENSO Establishes Pittsburgh Innovation Lab to Accelerate Automated Driving R&D

DENSO Corporation today announced it has established the Pittsburgh Innovation Lab, a new U.S. R&D center designed to strengthen open innovation and enhance technology development that enables automated driving. DENSO began operations in Pittsburgh in July 2020.

DENSO’s development of automated driving technologies stems from its broader mission to offer safe and secure means of transportation for all people globally. At the Pittsburgh Innovation Lab, the company will conduct research to achieve Level-4 automated driving and develop the elemental technologies, including AI, to make it possible. The lab will work in collaboration with local universities and companies in Pittsburgh, which is a growing tech hub.

In recent years, DENSO has established six advanced R&D centers in four countries (U.S., Israel, Canada, and Finland) and promoted open innovation activities with universities, research institutes and startups. Together, these DENSO R&D centers and collaborative projects give the company unique opportunities to attract top talent, rapidly identify and work with new partners, and develop the solutions that will make future mobility cleaner, greener and more efficient for all.

Profile

1. Name Pittsburgh Innovation Lab 2. Establishment July, 2020 3. Location 2515 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222, U.S.A.

SOURCE: DENSO