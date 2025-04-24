DAS Technology launches automotive Dealership Tariff Toolkit to drive results through improved consumer engagement

The DAS Technology Tariff Toolkit offers free use of AI technology paired with messaging, strategies, and next-gen CDXP engagement solutions

DAS Technology, automotive’s leading consumer engagement SaaS AI technology company, with the industry’s first and largest next-level Consumer Data & Experience Platform® (CDXP), today announced the launch of its new Dealership Tariff Toolkit. This innovative resource equips auto dealers with communication guidance, messaging solutions and proven strategies to support engage consumers in a meaningful way during a time of uncertainty surrounding proposed automotive tariffs.

Designed as a turnkey resource for dealerships, the toolkit streamlines market communications, positioning dealers as trusted sources of the latest facts and offers to help consumers purchase, finance, lease, service, trade in and sell their vehicles. From AI omnichannel technology to leveraging social posts paired with email/text/video communications and onsite signage, the toolkit provides a full suite of ready-to-use and customizable resources that empower retailers to cut through the noise and build confidence with buyers.

“Throughout every disruption – from recessions and pandemics to inventory shortages and third-party system outages – the auto industry has shown time and again that it is resilient,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of DAS Technology. “DAS has been a partner to OEMs and dealerships for over 15 years, and we continue to deliver innovative consumer communication technology to help the industry clearly share timely and relevant information to consumers. Our AI SaaS solutions reduce confusion and deliver relevant data to make purchasing more seamless, driving real results for dealers. And as part of our commitment to the automotive industry, DAS is providing at no cost our newest next-generation consumer engagement and AI solutions that address tariff uncertainty.”

The DAS Dealership Tariff Toolkit is available now, with tailored content aligned to the dealer’s market needs and the latest tariff updates. As part of the Toolkit, dealers can leverage new capabilities at no charge for one to three months, depending on the solution, including patented lead response technology, AI/live hybrid messaging (chat, text, and more), and the award-winning DAS sales and service engagement communication platform (CDXP). These next-gen engagement tools feature new capabilities that will help ease consumer concerns and help dealers continue to operate profitably despite economic concerns.

SOURCE: DAS Technology