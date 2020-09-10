Dana to strengthen global electrification capabilities through production of e-Drive technologies in Pune, India

Dana Incorporated today announced plans for a 4,600 square-meter (50,000 square-foot) facility in Pune, India, that will produce Dana TM4™ low- to high-voltage electric motors, inverters, and vehicle control units.

Dana TM4 is a joint venture between Dana Incorporated and Hydro-Québec, Canada’s largest electricity producer and one of the world’s largest hydroelectric power producers.

Scheduled to open later this year, the facility will supply technologies to manufacturers for a variety of electrified vehicle applications, including buses and trucks. With the addition of electric motors, inverters, and vehicle control units to Dana’s current capabilities in India, the company is poised to serve as a preferred supplier with in-house capabilities to deliver complete and fully integrated e-Propulsion systems to OEM customers across all mobility markets.

“Dana has a complete portfolio of e-Powertrain technologies and this new facility builds on our growing network of manufacturing sites for electrified products that will enable us to provide critical innovations to our customers throughout the world,” said Gajanan Gandhe, vice president and country leader for Dana in India. “By expanding Dana’s manufacturing expertise for motors and inverters in India, we will be able to support the acceleration of the adoption of electric vehicles in key growth areas, such as the Asia-Pacific region, while promoting India’s position as a rising global leader in mobile electrification technologies.”

Located in Pune, the new facility will be Dana’s 18th in India, and its operations will include manufacturing, assembly, technical, and administrative functions.

SOURCE: Dana