Daimler Trucks: record year 2018 with best-ever unit sales, revenue and earnings – further growth in unit sales expected for 2019

2018 was the most successful year in the history of Daimler Trucks to date, with record unit sales, revenue and earnings (EBIT). Daimler’s truck division increased its unit sales by 10 percent to 517,300 vehicles in the year under review – its highest unit sales (2017: 470,700). Daimler Trucks recorded double-digit sales growth rates in major markets and regions such as the NAFTA region, Brazil and India. At 38.3 billion euros, revenue was also significantly higher than in the previous year (2017: 35.8 billion euros). The division’s EBIT reached another record level of 2,753 million euros in 2018, up by 16 percent on the previous year’s figure of 2,383 million euros. Its return on sales was 7.2 percent (2017: 6.7 percent). The positive earnings trend was mainly the result of higher unit sales in the NAFTA region and the systematic implementation of efficiency improvements. By the end of 2018, Daimler Trucks had achieved earnings improvements of 1.4 billion euros that will be fully effective in 2019.

Daimler Trucks is cautiously optimistic for 2019: The number one in the commercial-vehicle industry anticipates a slight increase in unit sales – assuming that overall market conditions remain favorable worldwide – and aims to achieve a return on sales of 7 to 9 percent for the current fiscal year.

“2018 was the most successful year in the history of Daimler Trucks. We took advantage of tailwinds in key markets and achieved new highs for unit sales, revenue and earnings. Our results for 2018 prove that we have the right products and services for the most diverse markets and regions. Our customers move the world – and our shared task at Daimler Trucks & Buses in 2019 will be to provide them with the best possible support,” said Martin Daum, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Trucks & Buses.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler